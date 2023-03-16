A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Puerto Rico got the job done Wednesday night, as they took down the Dominican Republic but the excitement over their 5-2 victory suddenly turned into horror after star closer Edwin Diaz went down with an apparent leg injury while celebrating on the field. It was a gut-wrenching moment and sight to see for baseball fans, especially the supporters of Puerto Rico and the New York Mets.

Twitter is blowing up after Edwin Diaz’s injury that not only puts his participation in the coming games of Puerto Rico but also his availability on Opening Day for the Mets.

Chris Rose hopped on Twitter and wished that Edwin Diaz is going to be alright,k while also saying that this shouldn’t be a reason to end MLB players’ World Baseball Classic participation.

“I just want Edwin Diaz to be OK, but I have to respond to all the, ‘well, this ends the WBC for major leaguers’. Paul George fractured his leg in a Team USA SCRIMMAGE in 2014. Not only have big names continued to compete in the Olympics. Paul George did too….in 2016.”

Jared Carrabis also shared his thoughts: ” That’s awful. I hope Edwin Diaz is okay, but that did not look good at all. What a terrible ending to an awesome game. It’s not just Puerto Rico and the Mets. The game of baseball needs that guy healthy.”

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Players don't cry when they sprain an ankle. They might cry when they tear an achilles, blow out a knee, or break a bone in their leg, though. Edwin Diaz is out for all of 2023. You can take that to the bank. — Robo GM (@RoboGM1) March 16, 2023

Edwin Diaz chose to play because he loves his homeland, and maybe that should be respected rather than using this as an opportunity to score points on a series you don't personally like. https://t.co/z8f7n3maYa — extremely pleasant mail delivery guy (@dumbmailguy) March 16, 2023

Jets getting Aaron Rodgers…what did it cost? Edwin Diaz. — Ethan (@ERuda3) March 16, 2023

The Mets have already announced that Diaz will undergo further tests to get a clearer view of the injury’s extent.

Diaz closed out the game against the Dominican Republic, striking out three in a scoreless ninth inning.