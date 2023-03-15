Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic will wrap up their pool play portions of the World Baseball Classic with a Thursday night matchup in Miami. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our WBC odds series, which includes a Puerto Rico-Dominican Republic prediction and pick, laid out below.

Puerto Rico has gone 2-1 in their first three games of the tournament, losing only to Venezuela on Sunday. The star-studded team is led by legendary catcher Yadier Molina, who wrapped up his career in 2022. A victory in this one would secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Dominican Republic has also gone 2-1 in their first three games, also losing to Venezuela. The Dominicans have won two in a row after losing their opener. Rodney Linares, the current bench coach of the Tampa Bay Rays, is the manager of this loaded roster.

Here are the Puerto Rico-Dominican Republic WBC odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 WBC Odds: Puerto Rico-Dominican Republic Odds

Puerto Rico: +2.5 (-106)

Dominican Republic: -2.5 (-114)

Over: 10.5 (-102)

Under: 10.5 (-120)

How To Watch Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic

TV: FOX Sports One

Stream: FOX Sports GO

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why Puerto Rico Could Cover The Spread

Star shortstop Francisco Lindor leads the team with a .455 batting average, belting one triple in his three games. Lindor erupted for 26 home runs and 16 stolen bases for the Mets last season, his highest totals in both categories since 2019. Lindor also finished in the top 10 of MVP voting for the fourth time in his career. Javier Baez, a one-time teammate of Lindor, leads the team with three doubles, hitting .364 in his three games. Eddie Rosario has hit the team’s lone home run of the tournament. Kike Hernandez has hit .333, adding a double and three RBI in his three games. Puerto Rico has hit .299 as a team, scoring 25 runs in just three games.

Puerto Rico has yet to announce a starting pitcher for this matchup. The team has pitched to a 3.12 ERA, which ranks fourth in the tournament. In 26 innings, Puerto Rico has struck out 30 opponents. Yacksel Rios, who has spent parts of four seasons in the big leagues, has recorded all four of his outs via the strikeout.

Why Dominican Republic Could Cover The Spread

Jeimer Candelario leads the team with a ridiculous .500 batting average, hitting a double in 10 at-bats. Candelario signed with the Nationals this offseason after hitting 13 home runs for the Tigers in 2022. Manny Machado has belted two home runs to lead the team, hitting .308 while also adding a double. Machado signed a huge contract extension this offseason to stay in San Diego. Nationals slugger Juan Soto is another threat in this loaded lineup, hitting .385 with three doubles and a home run in the tournament. Soto’s combination of power and patience antagonizes opposing pitching staffs. The team has hit .311 with 12 extra-base hits in the tournament.

Johnny Cueto will start this one for the Dominican Republic, coming off a resurgent 2022 season. Cueto posted a 3.35 ERA, his first season with a sub-4.00 ERA since 2018. Cueto no longer throws his mid-upper 90s mph fastball, but his deception remains. Flamethrowing youngster Luis Ortiz headlines a strong bullpen. As a team, the Dominican Republic has pitched to a lowly 2.25 ERA, the second-best mark in the tournament.

Final Puerto Rico-Dominican Republic Prediction & Pick

The DR have looked unstoppable the last two games. They should win by at least three runs.

Final Puerto Rico-Dominican Republic Prediction & Pick: Dominican Republic -2.5 (-114)