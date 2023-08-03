The New York Mets are looking to avoid being swept as they take on the Kansas City Royals Thursday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Mets-Royals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Mets have lost the first two games of this series, and it seems their season is going straight down the drain. They traded away some of their top talent, but their farm system did get an upgrade. However, without some of those players, I would not expect the Mets to make a huge impact the rest of this season. Despite that, they do still have Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Kodai Senga, Brandon Nimmo, and Jeff McNeil. The Mets will win a few games, but the playoffs are out of the question for this team.

The Royals have the second worst record in the MLB, but they are playing some good baseball. Kansas City is on a five game win streak, and they are going for their second sweep in a row. Bobby Witt Jr. is hitting .522 in those five games, and the Royals as a team are batting .310 in that span. Kansas City is obviously not making the playoffs, but it is a good sign to see their younger players performing well.

The starting pitchers for this game will be Carlos Carrasco and Brady Singer.

Here are the Mets-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Royals Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+158)

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-192)

Over: 9.5 (-104)

Under: 9.5 (-118)

How To Watch Mets vs. Royals

TV: SportsNet New York, Bally Sports San Diego

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Carrasco has been struggling this season, but he is better on the road. He has made eight road starts this season. His road ERA, record, and oBA are all better compared to his home stats. The Royals have been hitting the ball better, but overall, they are not great at the plate. If Carrasco can have another good road start, the Mets will cover the spread and end their losing streak.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, Kansas City is hitting the ball well on their five game win streak. With Carrasco on the mound, the Royals have a good matchup. Carrasco has allowed opponents to hit .295 off him this season, and the past three games have been worse. In his last three starts, Carrasco has allowed 24 hits in 9 1/3 innings pitched. In those innings, he has also allowed 17 total runs. With Carrasco giving up all those runs and hits, the Royals should be able to score some more runs in this game.

Singer is not having a great season, but he is coming off one of his best months of the season. His last two starts have also been pretty good. In those two starts, Singer has thrown 11 innings, allowed just four runs on nine hits, and struck out 19 batters to just three walks. Those numbers are pretty good, and he should be able to keep the Royals in the game. If Singer can continue to pitch well, the Royals will extend their win streak.

Final Mets-Royals Prediction & Pick

It is very tough to find a reason the Mets will cover this spread. Singer has had a couple good starts in a row and the Royals are hitting the ball very well. I will put my money on the Royals to cover the spread and continue their win streak.

Final Mets-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals +1.5 (-192), Under 9.5 (-118)