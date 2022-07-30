Rumor: Mets’ pursuit of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras hits possible roadblock

Even after acquiring Daniel Vogelbach and Tyler Naquin, the New York Mets are still on the lookout for more offensive reinforcements. However, they may have to end their pursuit of one of their top targets ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

As noted by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Mets hold an interest in trading for Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, but they see that the asking price for him is still “higher than they’d like.”

Heyman further speculated that teams such as the Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays, and San Diego Padres are among those that “would fit” for Contreras. Each of these teams currently holds a need at either catcher or a power bat for their designated hitter position.

The Mets have been linked with Contreras for quite a while now, especially as the top three catchers on their 40-man roster are all having roller-coaster campaigns. In June, Heyman noted that the current NL East leaders “aren’t likely to give up the prospects” that would be necessary to haul in the three-time All-Star. This all comes as the veteran catcher is set to hit free agency later in the year, and he reportedly aspires to sign off on a contract deal worth at least $100 million.

On Contreras’ part, he has not been adamant about pushing to leave the Cubs, who sit in third place in the NL Central standings with a 41-58 record. He did mention earlier in the year that he has remained “always open” to engaging in discussions with Cubs team officials about a contract extension agreement.

Contreras was named an All-Star for the 2022 campaign, as he posted an OPS of .821 to go along with 13 home runs and 35 RBI recorded in the first half of the season. He has so far notched career highs in numerous stats, including in OPS+ (132).

The Cubs have two more games left before Tuesday’s trade deadline, as they are set to finish off their four-game road series with the San Francisco Giants on Saturday and Sunday. They will then open up a three-game road set against their NL Central rival in the St. Louis Cardinals beginning on Tuesday.