A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

There is no baseball team in the world who would not want to have Shohei Ohtani on their roster. At the moment, the Los Angeles Angels are the ones benefiting from the incredible baseball talents of Ohtani, but their days with him on the team could be numbered, with the Japanese superstar set to hit the free-agent market by the end of the 2023 MLB season.

That is also why it’s never too early to speculate where will Shohei Ohtani play next, assuming that the Angels wouldn’t be able to keep his services beyond the 2023 MLB campaign.

An unnamed MLB executive, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post, said that the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets are the top teams to watch out for in the looming Shohei Ohtani grand sweepstakes.

“The big question is whether Ohtani would consider New York. Five years ago, five of his seven finalists were West Coast teams (exceptions: Cubs, Rangers) and sources say he told the Yankees he couldn’t envision himself in New York. (His handlers say that doesn’t necessarily hold now).”

The Dodgers have always been in play for big free agents, while the Mets have become a considerable force in the market as well ever since Steve Cohen purchased the franchise. In the last offseason alone, the Mets added future Hall of Famer pitcher Justin Verlander and Japanese ace Kodai Senga, who could be a potential asset for New York when it attempts to lure Shohei Ohtani to sign with the team.