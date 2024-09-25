ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

David Peterson will take the mound for the Mets in the second game of their series with the Braves on Wednesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Braves prediction and pick.

Mets-Braves Projected Starters

David Peterson vs. Chris Sale

David Peterson (9-3) with a 3.08 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP

Last Start: David Peterson took the loss Friday against Philadelphia, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and no walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out four.

2024 Road Splits: David Peterson has been solid on the road with a 5-1 record and a 2.88 ERA and 1.26 WHIP.

Chris Sale (18-3) with a 2.38 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP

Last Start: Chris Sale allowed five hits and struck out six while walking two over 5 two-run innings Thursday getting his 18th win of the season.

2024 Home Splits: Chris Sale will be making his 2024 home debut this Friday night.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Braves Odds

New York Mets: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +146

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch Mets vs. Braves

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports South, SportsNet New York, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves prepare for a crucial showdown on Wednesday, all eyes are on the pitching matchup between David Peterson and Chris Sale. While Sale's impressive 18-3 record and 2.38 ERA might seem daunting, there are several reasons why Peterson and the Mets are poised to emerge victorious on the road.

Peterson, sporting a solid 9-3 record with a 3.08 ERA, has been a revelation for the Mets this season. His ability to keep hitters off-balance with his diverse pitch mix has been key to his success. Moreover, Peterson has shown remarkable consistency on the road, boasting a 2-1 record with a 3.03 ERA in his last five away games[4]. This road prowess will be crucial in the hostile environment of Truist Park.

While Sale has been dominant, there are signs of potential vulnerability. In his last start, Sale was pulled early when his fastball velocity dipped below 90 mph. This could be a sign of fatigue as the season winds down, potentially giving the Mets' hitters an advantage.

The Mets' offense has been firing on all cylinders lately, with 202 home runs on the season compared to just 172 last year. Key players like Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso, and Francisco Alvarez are swinging hot bats at the right time. This offensive firepower could be the difference-maker against even an elite pitcher like Sale.

Furthermore, the Mets have momentum on their side, entering the series with a two-game lead over the Braves for a Wild Card berth. The team's recent success in winning games in the later innings could prove crucial if the game remains close into the later frames.

While Peterson's past performances against the Braves in Atlanta have been challenging, with a 0-3 record and a 6.66 ERA, this presents an opportunity for redemption. The pressure of the playoff race often brings out the best in players, and Peterson seems primed for a breakthrough performance.

With their potent offense, Peterson's road consistency, and the team's overall momentum, the Mets are well-positioned to secure a crucial victory against Sale and the Braves on Wednesday.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Atlanta Braves prepare to host the New York Mets on Wednesday, all signs point to a dominant performance from Chris Sale and a crucial victory for the home team.

Sale, boasting an impressive 18-3 record with a 2.38 ERA, has been nothing short of phenomenal this season. His ability to keep hitters off-balance with his diverse pitch mix and devastating slider has been key to his success. Moreover, Sale has shown remarkable consistency at home, where the Braves have a stellar 15-5 record.

The Braves' lineup has been firing on all cylinders lately, with 206 home runs on the season. Key players like Michael Harris, Matt Olson, and Jorge Soler have been swinging hot bats, particularly in September. This offensive firepower could be the difference-maker against Peterson, who has struggled with the long ball this season.

Furthermore, the Braves have momentum on their side, entering the series with a strong 29-14 overall record and an even more impressive 15-5 home record. The team's recent success, especially against left-handed pitchers (7-2 record), bodes well for their matchup against the southpaw Peterson.

While the Mets have shown improvement in their power numbers this season, the Braves' offense has been more consistent and dangerous, especially at home. With Sale on the mound and the backing of a potent offense, the Braves are well-positioned to secure a crucial victory against Peterson and the Mets on Wednesday, potentially closing the gap in the Wild Card race.

Final Mets-Braves Prediction & Pick

In this high-stakes matchup between the Braves and Mets, expect a closely contested battle that could have significant playoff implications. While Chris Sale's dominant season gives the Braves a slight edge, David Peterson's road consistency shouldn't be underestimated. The game will likely hinge on offensive production, with both teams capable of explosive innings. Look for key at-bats from players like Matt Olson for the Braves and Pete Alonso for the Mets to potentially swing the outcome. Ultimately, the Braves' home-field advantage and Sale's experience in big games may prove decisive as the Braves come away with the win on Wednesday night. Prediction: Braves edge out a narrow 4-3 victory in a tense, back-and-forth affair that comes down to the final innings.

Final Mets-Braves Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves ML (-172), Under 7.5 (-110)