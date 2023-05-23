Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The New York Mets (25-23) visit the Chicago Cubs (20-26) for the first of a three-game series. First pitch commences Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Cubs prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Mets-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Cubs Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+146)

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-176)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Mets vs. Cubs

TV: SNY, Marquee Network

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/ 4:40 p.m. PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 7-3 (Second in the NL East)

Run Line Record: 17-31 (35%)

Over Record: 22-25-1 (47%)

New York continues to be one of the most maddeningly-inconsistent teams in baseball. They sit in second place and just 4.5 games back of first in the NL East despite an ugly -14 run differential. However, New York also enters Chicago as the hottest team in the National League. After taking 2/3 from the Rays and sweeping the Guardians, the Mets ride a five-game win streak into Wrigley Field tonight. That said, they need a stellar outing from their forkballer and their offense to stay hot if they want to cover as road favorites tonight.

Righty Kodai Senga (4-2) makes his ninth start of the season for the Mets tonight. Senga has had an incredibly up-and-down season thus far but is coming off the best start of his career. In their 8-7 win over the first-place Rays, Senga threw six innings of one-run ball – striking out 12 Rays in the process. That was just the latest in what has been an incredibly jeckel-and-hyde career for the Japanese forkballer. Of his eight starts, he allowed two or fewer runs in five of them. However, in the other three, he allowed at least four runs.

When teams bite on his signature forkball Senga seems to have a great deal of success. However, when they lay off it he can struggle with control. With 3+ walks in seven of eight starts, keen-eyed teams can certainly take advantage of his loose control. That said, his 11.5 K/9 shows how dominant he can be when things are clicking.

Despite a star-studded lineup, the Mets have struggled to generate consistent runs this season. They rank just 19th in runs per game, 17th in OPS, and 22nd in isolated power. Yet, their 24th-ranked BABIP suggests some unluck has been at play. Coupled with their top-10 strikeout and walk rate and it is only a matter of time before the Mets start hitting again. That said, first baseman Pete Alonso has had no such issues generating runs as he leads the majors with 17 homers while slotting in at fourth in 41 RBI.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 3-7 (Third in the AL Central)

Run Line Record: 25-21 (54%)

Over Record: 24-21-1 (53%)

After a red-hot start to the season, the Cubs have sputtered. They haven’t won a series since the first weekend of May and have lost seven of their last eight and 10 of their last 13. Yet, Chicago’s underlying numbers remain strong – they rank 10th in runs scored, 13th in ERA, and 10th in run differential. Yet, they had the eighth-worst record in baseball. Their lack of success in one-run games remains a cause for concern, however, it is only a matter of time before Chicago starts racking up wins once again. That could very well start tonight when the similarly-inconsistent Mets come to town.

Southpaw Drew Smyly (4-1) makes his 10th start of the season for the Cubs tonight. Smyly recorded arguably the best season of his career with Chicago last season – finishing with a 3.47 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 3.5 K/BB in 106.1 innings pitched. He’s been even better through nine starts this season thanks to his 2.86 ERA and 0.93 WHIP. Although Smyly’s strikeout stuff isn’t anything to write home about (8.2 K/9), he festers the zone with strikes and has just one start with more than two walks. In fact, other than a blowup in his season debut, Smyly hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in any start.

Additionally, Smyly is coming off arguably his best start of the year. In six innings against the defending champion Astros, Smyly gave up just one run on four hits while striking out eight. Smyly allowed just two runs in 9.1 innings against the Mets last season – setting him up for a strong outing tonight.

Final Mets-Cubs Prediction & Pick

While the Mets could get a monster game from Senga given that this is Chicago’s first time seeing his forkball, the Cubs’ fifth-ranked walk rate gives me confidence in their ability to lay off the breaking ball. Consequently, I expect him to struggle with control and Chicago to capitalize.

Final Mets-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs +1.5 (-176)