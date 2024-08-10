ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mets-Mariners.

The New York Mets briefly rose above the Atlanta Braves in the National League standings after the All-Star break. Then they slumped for a few days while the Braves briefly regained balance and rose above them. Now the Braves are back in hell, having lost six straight games. The National League wild card race has become dramatically different compared to what it was in June. The Braves were in the WC1 spot for many weeks, with the chasing pack near .500 and unable to break free. Now everything has flipped. The Braves are the team just above .500 while the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks have zoomed into the first two wild card positions. The Mets lead the Braves by half a game for the third and final National League wild card berth, with the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants very much in the hunt as well. The Mets are neither in a great position nor a terrible position, but the point to underscore is that with San Diego and Arizona winning, the Mets' postseason odds might hinge on whether they beat out the Braves in the standings. If the Mets want to increase their odds of playing in October, they need a 5-2 stretch of seven games to move closer to 10 games over .500. The Mets need to apply pressure on the Padres and D-Backs so that they're in play for a top wild card seed instead of putting all their chips into the race for the sixth and final National League playoff seed.

The Seattle Mariners turned a likely loss — down 3-1 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth — into a 4-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. The Mariners carried the momentum from that win into Friday's game against the Mets. Seattle shut out New York 6-0 behind a gem from Bryce Miller. The Mariners remained tied with the Houston Astros atop the American League West. Seattle knows it needs to enter the final weeks of the season with a games-ahead advantage over the Astros, given Houston's proven postseason identity.

Mets-Mariners Projected Starters

Sean Manaea vs. Logan Gilbert

Sean Manaea (8-4) has a 3.30 ERA. The veteran has been excellent for New York over the past month, and he has transformed his career after some mediocre work with the Padres and Giants. If this is the guy the Mets will get for the remainder of the season, New York has a very good chance of playing in October.

Last Start: Monday, August 5 vs the St Louis Cardinals: 7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 10 K

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 61 IP, 48 H, 20 R, 4 HR, 24 BB, 52 K

Logan Gilbert (6-8) has a 3.05 ERA. He has been very strong for the Mariners, and yet because Seattle's offense is so weak, Gilbert has a losing record in 14 decisions. Gilbert can't control what his hitters do; he has to just go out to the mound and give his team a chance to win.

Last Start: Sunday, August 4 vs the Philadelphia Phillies: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 7 K

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 71 1/3 IP, 49 H, 26 R, 8 HR, 11 BB, 76 K

Here are the Mets-Mariners MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Mariners Odds

New York Mets: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +110

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How to Watch Mets vs. Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

TV: SNY (Mets) / Root SportsNet Northwest (Mariners) / MLB Network, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

Sean Manaea is on fire. He has been lights-out in recent outings. If he continues to pitch at this level, New York will win.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Logan Gilbert has been very dependable for Seattle this season. If he gets merely a modest amount of runs, he and the M's should win.

Final Mets-Mariners Prediction & Pick

We recommend you pass on this game. Both pitchers are performing well, and there's not much to separate the two right now.

Final Mets-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mets moneyline