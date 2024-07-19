The Mets make the trip to Miami to face the Mets! These are two teams that are headed in opposite directions. The Mets got red-hot before the All-Star break. However, the Marlins have struggled this season and are one of the worst teams in the MLB. Our MLB odds series has our Mets-Marlins prediction, odds, and pick for Friday.

Mets-Marlins Projected Starters

Sean Manaea vs. Edward Cabrera

Sean Manaea (6-3) with a 3.46 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched seven innings and gave up three runs on five hits with one walk and nine strikeouts in a Mets win.

2024 Road Splits: (3-0) 2.44 ERA

Edward Cabrera (1-3) with an 8.26 ERA and a 1.59 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched 3.1 innings and gave up seven runs on six hits with zero walks and seven strikeouts in a Marlins loss.

2024 Home Splits: (0-1) 6.00 ERA

MLB Odds: Mets-Marlins Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -136

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105))

How to Watch Mets vs. Marlins

Time: 7:10 pm ET

TV: SportsNet New York / Bally Sports Florida

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets had a complete makeover from last year to this year. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for them, but they are 49-46 this season and have won five out of their last six games. Their bats have jumped above average after struggling earlier this season, while their pitching has still struggled. Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Starling Marte, and Brandon Nimmo have been solid behind the plate despite their struggles on offense. Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, and Jose Butto have been solid despite the staff struggling. The Mets have struggled this season, but they are playing well recently.

The Mets are starting Sean Manaea on the mound and he has a 6-3 record, a 3.46 ERA, and a 1.21 WHIP. Manaea has allowed 41 runs on 77 hits with 40 walks and 96 strikeouts through 96.1 innings. In the 18 games he has started this season, the Mets are 12-6. This is a favorable matchup for him because the Marlins' offense has struggled all season. Manaea has been playing well in his own right and has been a bright spot for the Mets this year.

The Mets have gotten red-hot recently behind the plate and are 10th in the MLB. They have a .250 batting average after having a .238 batting average last season. Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and Francisco Lindor lead the way in most batting categories this season. Nimmo leads in RBI at 63 and in OBP at .361. Then, Lindor leads in batting average at .253 and in total hits at 97. Finally, Alonso leads in home runs at 19. The Mets have been red-hot and they get a favorable matchup against Edward Cabrera for the Marlins with how much he has struggled on the mound this season.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are one of the worst teams in the MLB and currently have a 33-63 record. They have lost five out of their last six games. Their bats and pitching have both struggled across the board and are a big reason why they have struggled as a whole. Bryan De la Cruz, Jake Burger, Josh Bell, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. have stood out despite their offensive struggles. Ryan Weathers has been a standout player on the mound for a struggling pitching staff. Not much has gone right for the Marlins this year and they have struggled.

The Marlins are starting Edward Cabrera on the mound where he has a 1-3 record, an 8.26 ERA, and a 1.59 WHIP. Through 28.1 innings, he has allowed 27 runs on 30 hits with 15 walks and 42 strikeouts. The Marlins are 3-4 in the seven games that he has appeared in this season. Cabrera has been awful this season for the Marlins. He also gets a difficult matchup against a Mets offense that is playing well and has been on a hot streak.

The Marlins' offense has struggled this season as a whole. They are 25th in team batting average at .234 after finishing last season at .259. The offense is led by Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Bryan De La Cruz. Chisholm Jr. leads in batting average at .249 and in OBP at .321. De La Cruz leads in home runs at 16, in RBI at 44, and in total hits at 92. This offense gets a difficult challenge against Manaea on the mound with how well he has played this season on the mound.

Final Mets-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Mets are the better team overall than the Marlins. They have a big advantage with Manaea compared to Cabrera on the mound. The Mets' offense is also much better than the Marlins as well. The Marlins can keep this close at home, but the Mets should win and cover and start the second half of the season right.

Final Mets-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (+126)