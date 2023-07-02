Mexico and Qatar lock horns in the CONCACAF Gold Cup! Catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup odds series here, featuring our Mexico-Qatar prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Mexicans have cemented their place in the playoffs for this year's Gold Cup. After getting big wins over Honduras and Haiti in their section, El Tri hopes to get a perfect record and snatch the win over the Asian invitees.

Qatar is still battling its way for a place to get to the playoffs, which is still an open way with Haiti and Honduras. The Maroons will definitely be happy in making a deep run in the competition after their failures in the World Cup and the Gulf Cup.

Here are the Mexico-Qatar soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: Mexico-Qatar Odds

Mexico: -340

Qatar: +650

Draw: +430

Over 2.5 Goals: -220

Under 2.5 Goals: +152

How to Watch Mexico vs. Qatar

TV: Fox Sports 1, Univision, TUDN USA, Univision NOW

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Concacaf Official App, Bet365, YouTube, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

Time: 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Mexico Can Beat Qatar

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Mexico national soccer team is ranked 14 in the recent FIFA rankings and is the second-best nation in the CONCACAF, right behind the USA. After suffering a 3-0 defeat to the United States in the Nations League semifinals on June 15, Mexico has bounced back strongly.

The team secured third place with a 1-0 victory over Panama in the CONCACAF Nations League. This was followed up with convincing wins against Honduras (4-0) and Haiti (3-1) in their first two group-stage matches. Mexico unleashed a total of 32 shots on goal against Haiti and 17 against Honduras. Mexico's offensive prowess has been on full display and they are likely to continue their attacking dominance against Qatar, who have conceded three goals in their two matches so far.

With two wins under their belt, Mexico has already secured their place in the knockout stage. In their previous match against Haiti, goals from Henry Martín, Santiago Giménez, and Ricardo Ade's own goal contributed to their 3-1 victory. Luis Romo (2), Orbelin Pineda, and Luis Chavez were in the scoreline for the game against Honduras. Guillermo Ochoa got a clean sheet in the battle against Honduras.

Mexico has been in excellent form, winning their last three games, keeping two clean sheets, and scoring a total of eight goals. With their place in the knockout stage secured, interim coach Jaime Lozano is expected to make some changes to the starting lineup. Despite a late change in head coach just a week before the start of the tournament, Mexico's strong start in the group stage can be attributed to the freshness brought by the new coach Jaime Lozano, who is the first Mexican coach since 2015.

Securing the top position in their group with a magnificent 7-1 goal difference after two rounds is a remarkable achievement for Mexico. However, the team is fully aware that the most crucial matches in the tournament are still ahead of them.

Ajax defender Jorge Sanchez will miss the match due to suspension. Players such as Santiago Gimenez, Julian Araujo, and Carlos Rodriguez could potentially feature in the match. Rodríguez, Ozziel Herrera, and Víctor Guzmán are seeking to find their first goals for Mexico, as they are the only remaining players who have not done so.

Why Qatar Can Beat Mexico

The Qatar national football team is the 58th best in the FIFA rankings. They are ahead of Ghana, Slovenia, and Bosnia & Herzegovina. They belong to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), where they are ranked behind Japan, Iran, Australia, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia.

Qatar, the host of the 2022 World Cup, began its Gold Cup campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Haiti on June 25. They then played a 1-1 draw against Honduras on June 29, a match that saw both teams finish with 10 players. Alberth Elis' late equalizer canceled out Tameem Al-Abdullah's early opener. Qatar was outshot in both matches, which does not bode well for their upcoming match against the top team in Group B.

Despite being dominated in their matches, Qatar managed to score in both games, showcasing their ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities. They have found the back of the net in seven out of eight matches played in 2023. For Qatar, this match is a must-win as they are currently winless in two games. Their chances of finishing second in the group depend on the match between Honduras and Haiti ending in a draw.

However, Qatar has struggled in recent games, with only one win in their last seven matches. Considering the contrasting form between the two teams, Qatar should be in all systems go if they wish to power through in the tournament.

As the special guests of the Gold Cup, Qatar faces a must-win situation in their upcoming match. It is anticipated that Qatar will adopt an attacking approach. Midfielder Yusuf Abdurisag and defender Basam Al Rawi will be unavailable for the match due to suspension. Almoez Ali, Ahmed Alaaeldin, and Mohammed Muntari need to be in their scoring mood as they will be expected to start as forwards. Mohammed Waad, Ali Assadalla, and Assim Madibo are primed to get the midfield duties.

Final Mexico-Qatar Prediction & Pick

Mexico might take a backseat position and play this in a less aggressive approach, but they will still end up taking the win. Both squads will be scoring but Mexico takes the victory over Qatar in their first-ever face-off.

Final Mexico-Qatar Prediction & Pick: Mexico (-340), Over 2.5 goals (-220)