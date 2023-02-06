Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim likely did not make a lot of new friends after his rant last Saturday following his team’s 77-68 road win against the Boston College Eagles. The long-time Syracuse basketball head coach accused ACC schools of being ‘bought,’ in reference to the NCAA’s name, image, and likeness deals.

Well, Boeheim realized speaking about the topic in such a manner he delivered it was wrong, thus the apology he issued Monday morning via the official Twitter account of Syracuse basketball.

“I would like to clarify remarks I made in a conversation I had with a media member following our game on Saturday evening. I apologize to the schools I mentioned. I believe the ACC member institutions are in compliance with NCAA rules governing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL). It was not my intention to imply otherwise.”

For those who weren’t able to catch it over the weekend, Jim Boeheim mentioned the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Miami Hurricanes as schools that “bought” players (h/t Pete Thamel of ESPN).

“This is an awful place we’re in in college basketball,” he said. “Pittsburgh bought a team. OK, fine. My [big donor] talks about it, but he doesn’t give anyone any money. Nothing. Not one guy. Our guys make like $20,000. Wake Forest bought a team. Miami bought a team. … It’s like, ‘Really, this is where we are?’ That’s really where we are, and it’s only going to get worse.”

Syracuse basketball is carrying a 14-10 overall record after snapping a three-game losing skid with its win against Boston College, but it’s likely going to need to win the ACC tournament to make it to the NCAA tournament.

Boeheim’s postgame adventures, meanwhile, continue to get interesting.