The ACC Conference heats up with this matchup of proven teams. The Duke Blue Devils (17-6) will take on the No. 23 Miami Hurricanes (18-5) in a game that’s sure to shake up the standings. Don’t miss the action live on ESPN! Check out our college basketball odds series for our Duke-Miami prediction and pick.

The Duke Blue Devils have had a sub-par season by their standards and are hungry to crack back into the top-25 rankings. They’re currently on a nice winning streak of three games, including a win over their biggest rival North Carolina on Saturday. The Blue Devils have faired well with conference play and will hope to add a win over a ranked opponent to their resume.

The Miami Hurricanes are just one game back of Clemson for the ACC lead. At 9-4 in the conference, the Hurricanes find themselves in a razor-thin race for the top of the standings. A win over Duke in this one would advance their position both in the standings and quite possibly the national rankings. They’re coming off of two great wins including beating Clemson in their own building, a huge statement sent to the conference leaders.

Here are the Duke-Miami college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Duke-Miami Odds

Duke: +3.5 (-120)

Miami: -3.5 (-102)

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How To Watch Duke vs. Miami

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV, ESPN App

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Duke Could Cover The Spread

The Duke Blue Devils have been buckling down on the defensive side of the ball in their last three wins. They held Georgia Tech to 43 points and were able to grind out a tough 6-point win during the biggest rivalry in college basketball. Any time the Blue Devils can beat the Tar Heels is sure to be a confidence boost for this Duke team. Jeremy Roach will have to continue his great play and find the Duke shooters on offense. Kyle Filipkowski will be waiting down low to collect any offensive rebounds as he’ll have a slight mismatch down low.

While Duke remains unbeaten in their home arena, they’ve struggled on the road going 2-4. In those games, they’ve only gone 1-5 ATS. They’ve certainly had trouble finding good shooting rhythms in opposing buildings. Overall, the Blue Devils have not done a good job covering the spread this season at 9-14. With a 3.5-point advantage, they’ll be working at the underdog here, a spot they haven’t won in yet this season. Duke will have to find shots early and prevent any streaky leads from the Hurricanes.

Why Miami Could Cover The Spread

Miami is playing a great brand of basketball this year. While many of their games have been close, the Hurricanes seem to be in their peak form in the final 10 minutes of the game. They often play to the level of their opponent but are able to flip a switch down the stretch and close out tough wins against tough opponents. Guard Nijel Pack has been a great facilitating scorer for the Hurricanes and will look to draw some attention in this one, opening up opportunities for Norchad Omier in the paint. If Isaiah Wong can get hot in their home building, Miami has the potential to go on a few scoring runs.

The Miami Hurricanes are 12-0 when playing at home this season. They’re 13-9 ATS overall this season but have split their home games 6-6 ATS. Billed as the favorites in this one, they’ve gone 16-2 this season when given the advantage on the betting lines. Oddsmakers are predicting this to be a close one, so look for the Hurricanes to once again lock in as this game winds down.

Final Duke-Miami Prediction & Pick

With a spread this close, the feeling is that this game will come down to the final few possessions. While Duke has been playing well, Miami’s recent performances show that they will be at their strongest, at home, and while this game hits the final minutes. Let’s take the Hurricanes to cover this one.

Final Duke-Miami Prediction & Pick: Miami Hurricanes -3.5 (-102)