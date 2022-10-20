Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Steelers

The Miami Dolphins Week 7 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a get-right game for the team from south Florida. The Dolphins season has been turned on its head somewhat after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with a concussion.

Miami was obviously crushed by the media and fans for letting Tagovailoa not only play in that game, but how they handled his apparent concussion symptoms the week prior vs. the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins have lost the last couple games without their quarterback. Backup Teddy Bridgewater was knocked out of their Week 5 loss early. That forced rookie Skylar Thompson into action.

Well, the Dolphins are reportedly on track to get Tagovailoa back this week. That would be a huge boost for this team, not only for their offense, but also for the mental state of the franchise.

So, let’s get to our Dolphins Week 7 predictions for their game against the Steelers.

4. Chase Edmonds gets more work in Dolphins offense

This one is certainly a bold take. Over the last few games, Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds has essentially been phased out of the offense. But I think we are going to see more of him this week, albeit not solely because of him.

Dolphins starting running back Raheem Mostert is banged up with a knee injury. His head coach, Mike McDaniel, knows all too well how often Mostert gets hurt. That was his running back in San Francisco. Mostert offers the big-play upside with incredible breakaway speed. He showed that rushing for four touchdowns in the 2019 NFC Championship.

But he missed all of last season with a torn ACL. He missed half of the season before, as well as back in 2019.

I am not saying that I think Edmonds will get the majority of the work. Mostert practiced in a limited capacity so far this week, so he will probably play and lead the team in carries. But in a game that the Dolphins are favored by a touchdown, it would make sense not to overload the nicked up Mostert.

3. Dolphins defense holds Steelers under 300 offensive yards

Last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-18. Mitchell Trubisky came in for an injured Kenny Pickett and played well. But the Steelers are a proud franchise that was coming off a 38-3 throttling by the Buffalo Bills. What happened last week is not entirely shocking.

Pittsburgh still has a really poor offensive line. The Dolphins front seven has played really well this year and should do so again this game. Even the secondary has looked much better the last couple of weeks. Whether it’s Pickett or Trubisky under center, the Steelers should struggle to move the football.

2. Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle ball out

When the Dolphins traded for All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill in the offseason, there was reason for optimism. But I don’t think anyone thought both he and Jaylen Waddle could dominate games the way they have. Through six weeks, Hill leads the NFL with 701 yards receiving. Waddle is not far behind. He ranks 5th in the league with 533 receiving yards.

With news that Tagovailoa might be returning this week, we should expect to see more explosive plays. Prior to Tua’s injury, the Dolphins were one of the most explosive offenses in the league. Hill and Waddle are two of the fastest receivers in the league. They can both take wide receiver screens for 60 yards, or take the top off of the defense. That makes them very difficult to guard against.

Connor Williams Lead Blocking for Jaylen Waddle 50 yards down field is just insane! 👀🤯 #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/HAwLP6vdD4 — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) October 20, 2022

The Steelers have allowed almost more big plays to opposing passing games this season. They allow 277.8 pass yards per game. That’s 30th in the NFL. There is little reason to think that won’t continue this week.

1. Tua Tagovailoa returns in Dolphins victory

Dolphins fans should have plenty to cheer about this weekend. I think Tua will play and play well. But to be honest, even if he doesn’t suit up, Bridgewater should be able to lead the Dolphins to a win Sunday. The Steelers are a mess defensively and last week’s win over the Bucs had more to do with circumstance than reality.

It is going to be warm and humid in mid-October in Miami. That’s always a nice advantage for the Dolphins.

People have forgotten how good Miami looked the first few weeks of the season. I think they will remember after the Dolphins easily take care of business against a bad, Pittsburgh Steelers team.