There’s no denying that Tua Tagovailoa’s highly controversial brain injury has sent shockwaves throughout the league. So much so, that the NFL had no other choice but to make significant changes in their concussion protocols after the Miami Dolphins star quarterback appeared to have suffered an on-field seizure during Miami’s Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The good news for the Dolphins is that Tagovailoa is now closing in on his return as he approaches full strength. As reported by league insider Josh Alper of PFT, Miami head coach Mike McDaniels revealed that the team’s plan for the 24-year-old QB is for him “to approach the week as the starter.”

Tua has missed Miami’s last two games, and this has resulted in back-to-back losses for his team. The Dolphins were blown out by the New York Jets in Week 5, 40-17, which was followed by a 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Miami also lost to Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Week 4 after Tagovailoa was forced to exit mid-game.

After starting the season 3-0, the Dolphins have now fallen to the bottom of the AFC East with a 3-3 record through six weeks. They are currently tied with the New England Patriots.

This is exactly why the team needs Tua Tagovailoa back as soon as possible. The former Alabama standout has already cleared the league’s concussion protocol, and he was able to practice in full last week. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Tagovailoa should be in the starting lineup in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.