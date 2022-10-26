Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Lions

The Miami Dolphins Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions should be just what the doctor ordered. The Dolphins got quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back healthy last week in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. But he did not appear to be in sync with his receivers at times. Miami was only able to muster 16 points against a lackluster Steelers defense.

They will look to get back on track this week against a struggling Lions defense. After a promising start to the season, Detroit has lost four games in a row, being outscored 53-6 in losses to the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots. The Lions are allowing a league-high 32.3 points per game. That is by far the worst in the league, with the New Orleans Saints ranking 31st at 28.6 points per game.

Miami is in a struggle within its division. The Buffalo Bills sit atop the AFC East at 5-1. The New York Jets have shocked the football world and climbed to 5-2. Then there are the Dolphins at 4-3 with the New England Patriots sitting at the bottom at 3-4. It was just supposed to be the Bills and Dolphins vying for the division. But Tagovailoa’s injury derailed the season for a few weeks, but this is the perfect opportunity to right the ship.

Here are our 4 Miami Dolphins Week 8 predictions for their game against the Detroit Lions.

4. Raheem Mostert runs roughshod over Lions defense

Everyone knows that the only issue with Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is health. The guy has seemingly missed more games than he has played during his eight year career. Granted, the first couple years he bounced around the league. But when he landed in San Francisco, Mostert got a chance to shine. He did that during the 2019-2020 NFC Championship when he set a championship game record with four rushing touchdowns.

But he missed half the next season with a serious leg injury. The following year, he blew out his ACL yet again in Week 1, missing the entire year. Nevertheless, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel rolled the dice and brought him to Miami. Thus far, that move has looked like a good one.

Since Mostert took the starting job from Chase Edmonds in Week 4, he has rushed for 310 yards. That’s among the league leaders since that time. Look for him to have yet another big performance against a Lions rush defense that has underwhelmed all season.

The Lions are allowing 162.8 rush yards per game, 31st in the NFL. Only the Houston Texans are worse. He should finish with between 15 and 20 carries and should break 100 yards on the day.

3. Dolphins defense blitzes Jared Goff, a lot

Through the first month of the season, the Lions were leading the NFL in scoring. People suddenly were talking about Jared Goff like he had finally ascended to what he was drafted to be. But in the last two weeks, he has reverted back to the Jared Goff we have all come to know.

In last week’s loss to the Cowboys, Goff turned the ball over four times (two interceptions and two fumbles lost). In fact, he has actually turned the ball over at least once in four straight games. The Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer is known as one of the more aggressive defensive play-callers in the league.

Goff has typically struggled mightily against the blitz going back to his days with the Rams.

Jared Goff threw 10 passes against the blitz that should have been intercepted last season, only three quarterbacks threw more. pic.twitter.com/UACOV3Ris3 — QB Data Mine (@QBDataMine) May 5, 2020

I would expect the Dolphins to send pressure on Goff throughout the game. That will likely lead to some success and a couple turnovers.

2. Jaylen Waddle goes off against Lions secondary

The Lions appear to have finally found a good cover corner. 2021 first round pick, Jeff Okudah, has done an excellent job this season locking down opposing receivers. The first three weeks of the season, Okudah held Terry McLaurin, DeVonta Smith and Justin Jefferson to seven catches for 89 yards combined.

The dam broke open in Week 4 as DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both went off. But he did an admirable job on CeeDee Lamb last week and I would think he can at least slow down Tyreek Hill a bit. Assuming Detroit lines him up on Hill, that will leave Will Harris in coverage on Jaylen Waddle. That is a massive advantage to the Dolphins wideout.

Incredibly, the Dolphins have two of the top four receivers in the league through seven weeks. Hill leads the league with 773 receiving yards. Waddle ranks fourth with 621 yards. If you take one away, the other will go off.

1. Dolphins win going away

The Lions are dealing with numerous injuries to their receivers and offensive line. Whereas, the Dolphins are only getting healthier. Simply put, Miami is a good football team that is very talented. The Lions are a bad football team with nicked up talent. This game should not be close by the time the fourth quarter rolls around.