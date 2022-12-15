By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 5 min read

The 2022 NFL season is coming down to a wire, so the stakes are raising every game. The Miami Dolphins are traveling to face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Saturday, which means it is time for some Dolphins Week 15 bold predictions.

Miami is coming off a rough two-game losing streak. Most recently, the Dolphins lost 23-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. That negative stretch was enough to make the Dolphins fall to second in the AFC East at 8-5.

On the other side of the matchup, the mighty Bills are on a hot four-game winning streak. Now at 10-3, the win over the New York Jets last week helped Buffalo steal the No. 1 spot in its division from Miami.

With serious playoff implications, this AFC East clash can affect both teams’ goals in 2022. As they play under freezing conditions, many surprises can be in store. With that being said, here are four bold predictions for the Dolphins as they face the Bills in Week 15.

4. Miami’s defense holds Stefon Diggs to less than 100 receiving yards

One of the biggest reasons for Buffalo’s strong season has been Stefon Diggs. The wide receiver is on pace to have a career year and earn another Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection.

So far, Diggs has 94 receptions for 1,239 yards and 10 touchdowns, good for the top five across the league in all of those categories. Additionally, he also has an impressive 70.7% catch rate as a WR1 in Buffalo.

But Diggs is coming off one of his worst individual performances in 2022. Against the Jets, he was only targeted five times for three catches and 37 yards with no scores. Despite New York losing, it showed how defending Diggs can be a game-changer since this was only a one-score game.

The bold prediction is that Miami will repeat New York’s feat and hold Diggs to less than 100 receiving yards. If the Dolphins accomplish that in Week 15, they will have a better chance of retaking the AFC East lead.

3. Tyreek Hill goes for 100+ receiving yards, at least one touchdown

If Buffalo has an elite receiver, the same can be said about Miami. In his first year with the Dolphins, Tyreek Hill is currently one of the frontrunners for the NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award, according to FanDuel.

This season, Hill has a league-best 100 receptions on a 71.9% catch rate for 1,460 yards and six touchdowns. He entered the year full of expectations due to the change of scenery from Kansas City to Miami, but so far he is showing he is better than ever.

In the previous Miami-Buffalo outing, however, Hill was targeted only four times and caught two passes for a total of 33 yards, a personal season low.

Based on what he has been doing since that game, the bold prediction is that Hill will go off in revenge mode on Saturday. Expect him to finish with at least 100 receiving yards as well as scoring once.

2. Tua Tagovailoa throws for 200+ yards, multiple touchdowns

No matter how great a receiver is, he still needs a quality quarterback. Luckily for Hill, Tua Tagovailoa is having a breakout year.

The quarterback is completing 65.5% of his passes for 3,004 yards and 22 touchdowns against only five interceptions. With him as a starter, Miami is 8-3. When he was recovering from his concussion, the team went 0-2 with Teddy Bridgewater and rookie Skylar Thompson starting.

With such an important game on Saturday, Tagovailoa will need a near-perfect game after his struggles in Week 14. However, the biggest problem might not be the Bills’ defense. According to CBS Sports, Saturday’s expected temperature is 28 degrees Fahrenheit, which would be the coldest in Tagovailoa’s career.

The young quarterback’s résumé on cold weather is not the best. In the four coldest matchups of his career, he lost all of them, including two against the Bills. In those four games, he has a total of three touchdowns and six turnovers.

Facing a challenging weather, he will need to be in sync with his receivers, especially Hill, and should use his legs to avoid sacks, get more time to find open targets and even run the ball if things get tough in the snow.

The bold prediction is that Tagovailoa will show he is indeed one of the best quarterbacks in the league and bounce back. As he did in the cold weather versus Buffalo in 2020 and 2021, he will throw for 200-plus yards but this time for multiple touchdowns. By doing so in Week 15, the Dolphins will not only be in contention for the division lead but also bigger things in the postseason.

1. Dolphins-Bills will be a one-score contest

Despite both teams having great seasons and with so much at stake for this game, many do not believe Saturday will be a close matchup. According to FanDuel, the Bills are the favorite to win with a spread of -7.5. This is one of the largest of the week, only behind Kansas City’s -14 against Houston.

Playing at home could certainly give Buffalo an advantage, and four of Miami’s five losses have come on the road. However, in their previous encounter, the Dolphins ended up winning 21-19 in Florida.

At the very least, Miami has shown it can compete against contenders such as Buffalo. The bold prediction is that this will come down as one of the best games of the 2022 regular season, giving fans a thrilling ending. This should be a one-score contest with no team opening a comfortable lead throughout the day. Also, do not be surprised if overtime is needed to determine a winner.

Whoever comes out victorious will be in an excellent position to clinch the AFC East down the line, so winning on Saturday is a must for both the Dolphins and Bills.