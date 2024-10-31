The Miami Dolphins (2-5) are back in action in Week 9 against their AFC East rival, the Buffalo Bills (6-2). This comes after the Dolphins suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Arizona Cardinals last weekend in Tua Tagovailoa’s return. To keep any semblance of playoff hopes alive, Miami will need to defeat an opponent that has repeatedly thwarted them.

The Dolphins have lost five straight to the Bills, including a Week 2 Thursday Night Football matchup at home, and are just 1-12 in their last 13 meetings. Buffalo has truly been Miami’s Achilles' heel, even dating back to last season, when the Dolphins started strong but lost the division in a pivotal Week 18 showdown with the Bills. That loss forced Miami into a frigid Wild Card game against the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

While this weekend’s weather in Buffalo won’t be quite as harsh, weather is the least of Miami’s concerns. The Dolphins aim to avoid their second three-game losing streak of the season. Conversely, the Bills are on a three-game winning streak. One of these streaks will be broken in Week 9. So, let’s dive into some bold predictions for the Dolphins as they face the Bills in Week 9.

Tua Tagovailoa throws for at least 250 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against Bills

Though it may be a difficult watch for Dolphins fans—and perhaps any fans, given the circumstances—Tua Tagovailoa is indeed back as Miami’s starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. As concerning as it may be to see him return following his concussion issues, the former Alabama quarterback did make Miami’s offense appear more capable in Week 9.

Even in a loss, the Dolphins scored a season-high 27 points against the Cardinals, falling by just one. Tagovailoa completed 28 of 38 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown, though he fumbled three times (all recovered).

Now, Tagovailoa faces the daunting task of playing against the team Miami has struggled most to overcome—the Bills, who also sidelined him earlier this season. Historically, Tagovailoa has had a tough time against Buffalo, with only two career games featuring more touchdowns than interceptions. Head coach Mike McDaniel will be hoping for a similar outcome, or better, come Sunday.

Tyreek Hill finally founds the end zone again against Bills

Fantasy owners of Tyreek Hill are probably regretting their draft decision on the talented wide receiver. Since Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hill hasn’t scored a touchdown, totaling just one on the season through seven games. That was also the last time he recorded 100 or more receiving yards.

The loss of Tagovailoa earlier in the season caused a noticeable dropoff in Hill's performance. In last week’s game against Arizona, the Dolphins receiver had his best statistical game since Week 1, catching six of nine targets for 72 yards but still unable to score. With a crucial matchup this weekend against the Bills, it only seems fitting for Hill to rekindle his relationship with the end zone, much to the excitement of Dolphins fans and fantasy football owners alike.

Dolphins rush for at least 130 yards and a touchdown against Bills

The Dolphins have rushed for 100 yards or more in all but two games this season. Miami’s rushing attack isn’t going anywhere, especially with the backfield depth and head coach Mike McDaniel’s commitment to the ground game. Adding to that advantage, the Bills are allowing an average of 120.3 rushing yards per game.

Even if Tagovailoa can’t consistently connect on deep throws, the Dolphins are likely to use everyone from De’Von Achane to Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Wright to chew up yardage and control the clock. This strategy could also serve to protect Tagovailoa. Expect Miami to rack up at least 130 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Dolphins keep it close with Bills, but lose by a field goal late in game for second week in a row

As inspiring as it is to see Tagovailoa back on the field—though, admittedly, it’s still a bit terrifying—his valiant effort to keep the Dolphins' season alive may be all for naught. Already at 2-6, this Miami team faces a major uphill battle. Even with a manageable schedule ahead, including multiple opponents with losing records, another crushing loss to the Bills seems almost fitting for this year’s Dolphins.

The Dolphins might keep this one close, briefly reviving the hopes of fans back in South Beach thanks to Tagovailoa’s return and the boost he brings to the offense. But in the end, Josh Allen and the Bills are likely to prevail once again, extending their winning streak to six games over the Dolphins.