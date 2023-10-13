Last year in the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament, sisters Haley and Hanna Cavinder took the sport by storm and led Miami women's basketball to the Elite Eight as a nine seed. The run included an incredible upset win against Indiana, but it ultimately fell short against LSU, who went on to win the national title. The Cavinder twins got a lot of attention during their tournament run, and their NIL valuation soared because of it. However, after the season concluded, both of the twins announced that they were retiring from the game of basketball. It was a surprising announcement from the Hurricanes stars, but now it looks like one of their careers will continue, just not at Miami.

Haley Cavinder has entered her name into the transfer portal, according to a report from Matt Zenitz. Considering she announced her retirement just a few months ago, this announcement certainly comes as a bit of a surprise. It's unclear what the plan is for her sister, Hanna, but it does still look like their Miami women's basketball days are finished.

Last season with the Hurricanes, Haley Cavinder had a monster season. She averaged 16.7 PPG, 7.2 RPG and 3.8 APG on the year, she was a big reason why Miami made the tournament in the first place, and she was a big reason why they made it all the way to the Elite Eight.

One big thing to keep an eye on for Cavinder at her new school will be NIL. She has one of the highest NIL valuations in women's sports as it is currently at $930,000. That is a very impressive number, and now that she is continuing her basketball career, it will likely go up even higher.

Another important piece to this transfer move away from Miami is that Cavinder still plans to take some time off from basketball. She isn't planning to play this upcoming season, but she plans on returning to the court for the 2024-25 season, according to a tweet from Adam Rittenberg. It looks like her playing career is going to continue, but Cavinder will get that break that she was looking for.

This is a big twist in the Cavinder twin's saga, and it will be interesting to see where Haley ends up going. Whoever lands her is going to get a terrific basketball player. It will also be interesting to keep an eye on Hanna Cavinder as this decision from her sister could affect her future endeavors as well.