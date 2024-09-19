The stakes are getting higher as college football Week 4 marks the beginning of conference play for many teams. This is where we start to see the difference between true contenders and potential frauds.

But as with every week, some teams find themselves in must-win situations. Whether it’s their first conference matchup, a debut in a new conference, rebounding from a bad loss, or simply still searching for that elusive first win (looking at you, Florida State), Week 4 has a lot riding on it for several programs.

Let’s dive in and see which teams are in most need of a win in Week 4.

No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0)

Opponent: No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0)

Both teams are entering Saturday's game with a lot on the line, but the stakes are undeniably higher for Oklahoma. This matchup marks the Sooners' official entry into SEC competition, and they’re facing a Tennessee team that is already proving to be one of the conference's best.

For head coach Brent Venables, a strong performance is critical. This game could very well set the tone for the rest of the season. Oklahoma's upcoming schedule is daunting: at Auburn, the Red River Rivalry against No. 1 Texas, a home game against South Carolina, and then a road trip to No. 5 Ole Miss. A loss to Tennessee could start a downward spiral, and with those matchups ahead, it's hard to predict how many more wins might be within reach.

Adding even more pressure is the fact that this game will see Josh Heupel’s return to Norman. The former Oklahoma quarterback and offensive coordinator will no doubt be looking to make a statement. A blowout loss to Heupel's Vols would only make things tougher for Venables and the Sooners, deepening the urgency to secure a win on Saturday.

Florida Gators (1-2)

Opponent: Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-2)

Until Billy Napier's gets the axe, the Florida Gators will remain firmly on the list of teams most in need of a win each week. The reason is simple: maintaining some level of respectability. After all, we're talking about the Florida football program here—a once-proud powerhouse in the SEC.

Realistically, it would take a miracle for Napier to salvage his job, but a win over Mississippi State is within reach. The Bulldogs, currently 1-2, are coming off a demoralizing 41-17 loss to Toledo. This makes the Gators a 5.5-point favorite at home, a rare spot of optimism for a team looking for anything to build on.

North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0)

Opponent: James Madison (2-0)

The Tar Heels are 3-0, yet it feels like no one is talking about them. That's most likely because no one trusts them. Currently sitting at No. 24 in our college football power rankings, North Carolina still has a lot to prove this season.

In Week 4, they’ll face an undefeated James Madison team that could present a real challenge. Historically, this is the kind of game that Mack Brown’s Tar Heels have dropped in recent years. Despite being a 10.5-point favorite, North Carolina needs to avoid falling into that trap again. While a loss wouldn't be as devastating with the new expanded playoff structure, it could still derail any momentum they’ve built with ACC play on the horizon.

No. 18 Michigan Wolverines (2-1)

Opponent: No. 11 USC (2-0)

Without a doubt, this is a huge game for Lincoln Riley and USC as they kick off Big Ten Conference play, but Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines might need this win more than the Trojans right now.

Michigan has looked far from the dominant team they were last season that won the national title. Granted, that was expected with the significant turnover on the roster and coaching staff. But this team has yet to find its identity, particularly on offense. Now, with first-time starter Alex Orji at quarterback, it feels like offensive coordinator Moore is already in desperation mode to ignite a spark.

The Wolverines are also hoping to avoid another embarrassing loss at The Big House after getting trounced by Texas just a couple of weeks ago. Another lopsided loss could have Michigan faithful up in arms.

No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (3-0)

Opponent: South Florida (2-1)

The state of Florida football is an absolute mess right now, except for the Miami Hurricanes. This is looking like for the first time in a long time that Miami could be the premier team in the state of Florida with Florida State and Florida in the dumps. However, coach Alex Golesh and South Florida might have something to say about that.

The No. 8 Hurricanes and Mario Cristobal head up north to Tampa on Saturday night to face a stout Bulls team ready to make an upset. Even though a loss wouldn't hurt the Canes chances of making a playoff berth should they win the ACC outright, this would still ruin any credibility this year's team has built up so far in 3-0 start.

Florida State Seminoles (0-3)

Opponent: California (3-0)

The Florida State football program right now is a comedy of errors. So, why are they still on our list of teams that must win in Week 4? Two reasons:

First, this is Florida State—a preseason Top 10 team with a rich history of winning. Expectations were sky-high, and the season has been a massive disappointment so far. Second, this team boasts a $12 million NIL budget, according to The Athletics Bruce Feldman. With that level of investment, being winless after three games is inexcusable.

What's worse for the Seminoles is that two of their losses have come against ACC opponents, severely damaging their chances in the conference race. Even if they had lost to Memphis, it wouldn’t have mattered as much. Now, they face a 3-0 Cal team eager to make a statement in their new conference.