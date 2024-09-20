ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Miami-South Florida prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Miami South Florida.

The Miami Hurricanes are looking at the rest of the ACC and are loving what they see. They are thrilled to see Florida State crash and burn to such a considerable degree. They are happy to see Georgia Tech stumbling. They are enjoying seeing North Carolina State and Virginia Tech stub their toes in the first month of the season. The ACC looks a lot weaker than it seemed to be heading into the season. Miami's odds of making the ACC Championship Game are definitely going up. The Hurricanes had a favorable schedule before the start of the season. Now their schedule looks even better. Head coach Mario Cristobal and starting quarterback Cam Ward have a great chance to do a lot of damage in the ACC and make a run at the College Football Playoff. The one ACC team which looks like a clear-cut obstacle for UM is Clemson. Louisville might potentially be a problematic opponent, but we haven't seen the Cardinals beat a good team yet this season. Miami is in position to author a considerable turnaround after two unsuccessful seasons under Cristobal's watch.

Next up for Miami is a road game at South Florida, a team which was very dogged and determined in a loss at Alabama earlier this month. South Florida wound up losing the game by more than 20 points, so if you didn't watch the game on television or in person, you would have reasonably assumed that Alabama dominated. However, that was not the case. Alabama led by a precarious five-point margin, 21-16, midway through the fourth quarter. Alabama used a number of big plays to pull away late. South Florida played really good and tough football for three-plus quarters before fading in the final minutes. Miami might have a tougher test than a lot of national college football experts think.

Here are the Miami-South Florida College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Miami-South Florida Odds

Miami: -16.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -750

South Florida: +16.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +520

Over: 64.5 (-110)

Under: 64.5 (-110)

How to Watch Miami vs South Florida

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Miami Could Cover The Spread/Win

So many college football programs are struggling this year because they did not get a good quarterback in the transfer portal. Florida State got D.J. Uiagalelei. Michigan didn't get anyone to replace J.J. McCarthy. Auburn was unwilling to make an upgrade from Payton Thorne. So many high-profile football programs either swung and missed or found a not-very-good prospect who has held back the team in 2024. Miami, on the other hand, struck gold with the Cam Ward pickup. Ward looks like the real deal so far this season, and that should mean UM will run away from South Florida in this game. Miami has a potent offense, and Cristobal is smart enough to get out of the way and let his star quarterback do his thing. It's working out for the Canes, and they should be able to continue doing what they want to do.

Why South Florida Could Cover The Spread/Win

USF's gutsy performance at Alabama didn't lead to a win, but if the Bulls can replicate that level of toughness and defensive quality, they will cover the very large 16.5-point spread.

Final Miami-South Florida Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to USF but ultimately think you should stay away from a pregame bet. Maybe wait for a live play one quarter into the game.

Final Miami-South Florida Prediction & Pick: South Florida +16.5