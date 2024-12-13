Miami (FL) football has two major events involving star quarterback Cam Ward still to come. The Heisman Trophy ceremony and the Pop-Tarts Bowl against Iowa State. Ward, however, claimed one major award Thursday.

The Hurricanes star won the Davey O'Brien Award, with Brett McMurphy of The Action Network confirming the news. The hardware honors the nation's best quarterback from the past season.

Ward joins Miami history in winning the nod. Vinny Testaverde and Gino Torretta won the Davey O'Brien in 1986 and 1992, respectively. The Miami QB1 also wins the prestigious honor over prominent names like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Texas QB Quinn Ewers, and even fellow Heisman finalist from Oregon, Dillon Gabriel.

The redshirt senior became impactful in the 305 the moment he arrived via Washington State. Ward also suited up for Incarnate Word at the Football Championship Subdivision level. Ward instantly won the starting QB job, then over fans of the ‘Canes.

He completed 293 passes out of 435 attempts, racked up 4,123 yards, and fired 36 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Ward showed his mobility, too, adding 196 rushing yards and scoring four more times.

More importantly for Ward and Miami, they delivered the program's first 10-win season since 2017. Miami also has only produced three total double-digit winning seasons since 2003. Ward's dynamic play lifted the ‘Canes to a No. 4 ranking during the season — their highest ranking since that '17 campaign.

The Davey O'Brien adds to the growing list of accolades for Ward. He earned Atlantic Coast Conference first-team honors and took Offensive Player of the Year recognition.

Along with joining the Miami QB greats in winning the coveted hardware, Ward adds to the Texas representation. The West Columbia native is now the 10th different quarterback from the state to win the O'Brien. Past Heisman winners Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Robert Griffin III, and Andre Ware are among the Texans who won the nod before Ward.