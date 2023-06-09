The Miami Hurricanes ended their first season with Mario Cristobal with a disappointing 5-7 record. After he came over from the Oregon Ducks, the expectations were through the roof, and not making a bowl game was not what fans wanted in his first year.

With the 2023 season on the horizon, Cristobal discussed the way things went in Year One (h/t Josh Pate of 247 Sports).

“You have to go through the painful steps that you cannot skip, and they are hard. They are tough. A job like this, at least at the beginning, is for tough-minded people.”

Mario Cristobal was with Alabama for a few seasons before going to Oregon from 2017-2021 and winning two Pac-12 titles as head coach with the Ducks. So, entering a different situation and winning just five games is certainly new territory for him.

Of course, the hype was to the moon, especially after Miami signed him to a 10-year $80 million contract following the ugly tenure with Manny Diaz.

The Hurricanes have been active this offseason, and it all began with firing offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after the season came to an end and naming Shannon Dawson as the replacement. Tyler Van Dyke is the team's starting quarterback, and he himself has a lot of people talking about him despite some earlier transfer portal rumors.

Cristobal's second season should be much better, especially after a full offseason of recruiting and practices with this roster. If he misses the bowl game once again, things might get ugly in Miami Hurricanes country.