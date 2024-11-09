As one of the few 9-0 teams entering Week 11, Miami is no longer undefeated in 2024. The Cam Ward-led Hurricanes suffered their first loss of the season in a shocking upset to Georgia Tech.

Following the loss, fans immediately flamed Miami on social media. As a premier Heisman candidate, Ward also received a lot of criticism from fans who called the previously undefeated team “overrated.”

“Miami is the most overrated college team,” one fan tweeted.

“Fake a** team finally got punished,” another fan commented on X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Miami entered the game ranked No. 4 in the country in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. They were 9.5-point favorites to beat Georgia Tech, who was just 5-4 entering the game.

Despite their undefeated record, most fans were unimpressed by Miami's resume. The Hurricanes have yet to face a ranked opponent all season long and have narrowly escaped with three single-digit victories as sizeable favorites.

Georgia Tech won by a final score of 28-23 after stopping the Hurricanes' game-winning drive attempt. Ward's final drive of the game was throttled before it could even begin as the Heisman hopeful was strip-sacked from behind on second down deep in his own territory. It was the team's only turnover of the game.

The game was the second major upset for the Yellow Jackets on the year. Georgia Tech opened its season with a 24-21 win over the then-No. 10-ranked Florida State Seminoles in Week Zero.

Georgia Tech fans celebrate after beating Miami

Continuing the beloved college football tradition, Georgia Tech fans stormed the field after pulling off the upset over Ward and Miami. The student section also went viral for trolling Miami with a “U-down” hand signal, mocking the Hurricanes' iconic symbol.

Georgia Tech was led by hobbled quarterback Haynes King, who threw for just 32 yards but led the team with 93 rushing yards. He added two total touchdowns; one through the air and one on the ground.