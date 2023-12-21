Miami football secures a win on the recruitment front.

Armondo Blount has made another decision to his college football team landing spot, as he's now committed to playing for Miami football, changing his mind after previously pledging to play for the Florida State Seminoles. That being said, this is not the first time Blount decided to play for the Hurricanes. Before he chose Florida State, he initially committed to Miami (via Hayes Fawcett of On3).

“Five-star defensive lineman Armondo Blount of Miami (FL) Central High flipped his commitment from Florida State to Miami. The 6-foot-4, 253 pounder was previously committed to Miami before flipping to the Seminoles in October.”

In any case, Blount will still be in Florida, and Miami is going to be the beneficiary of the five-star defensive lineman's talents.

Blount adds to the impressive recruitment job of Miami football for 2024. At the moment, Florida has two five-star commits, 11 four-stars, and 14 three-stars. For Florida State, Blount is the latest five-star talent it lost to another school, as the Seminoles earlier saw KJ Bolden go to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Miami football's potential to further hone his talents was the major reason cited by Blount for his latest decision.

“Development was a major factor in considering my final decision,” Blount said (via Chad Simmons of On3). “Seeing three freshmen All-Americans [at Miami] was big for me. The relationships I developed with Coach (Mario) Cristobal, Joe (Salave’a), Jason (Taylor), Coach (Edwin) Pata and Coach Sabb are more like family to me too.

In the 2023 college football season, the Hurricanes have gone 7-3 overall with a chance to improve on that record on Dec. 28 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.