Florida State football scored a big win recently on the recruitment front, with 2025 5-star defensive lineman Armondo Blount Jr. decomitting from the Miami Hurricanes and choosing to take his talents to Tallahassee once it's time for him to hit college.

Blount reveals that among the reasons he made the decision was because he feels Florida State football is the right program to polish his skills.

“I feel like Florida State can develop me better as an athlete and as a person,” Blount said, per Blake Baumgartner of ESPN.

The Miami native also gave high praises for Florida State defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins.

“Coach Odell [Haggins] has developed a lot of D-linemen, brought them in to see [what they're made of] and built them up. So [it'll be good to be] in that situation,” added Blount.

Blount's decommitment is a painful development for the Hurricanes, who initially won the attention of the youngster amid several offers from other big-time programs. Apart from Florida State football and Miami, Blount also got offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Blount announced his decision via a post on X (formerly Twitter):

“This is HOME!!!! I have been discussing with family and I have decided that Florida State is where I am meant to be! I want to thank everyone who have been a part of my recruitment process. I am locked in with my decision 🙏🏾God bless. 🍢🍢”