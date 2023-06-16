Ohio State was tabbed as the “biggest challenger” to Miami football to land five-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader by 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong.

“I think Ohio State is the biggest challenger to Miami right now to ultimately land JoJo Trader,” Wiltfong said on Friday.

Joshisa Trader, a five-star recruit from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla., holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Alabama, Illinois, Georgia Tech and LSU, among others, according to 247Sports.

Miami's 2024 recruiting class sits at 26th in the country with spots over Texas Tech, Louisville, Auburn and Mississippi State. 11 players have committed to the program, including four-star receiver Chance Robinson and four-star tight end Elija Lofton. Miami's 2023 class ranks at No. 8 in the nation with 15 enrollees and 15 transfers.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Miami earned a 5-7 overall and a 3-5 record against conference opponents during the 2022 season. Its 239.8 passing yards per game took fifth place in the Atlantic Coast Conference. It ranked ahead of the Clemson Tigers, Syracuse Orange and Duke Blue Devils while placing behind the Boston College Eagles, Florida State Seminoles and North Carolina Tar Heels. Tight end Will Mallory led the team with 538 receiving yards last year, while wide receiver Colbie Young took first place on the squad with five receiving touchdowns.

Ohio State's 2024 class took third place in the nation with 14 commitments, according to 247Sports. Joshisa Trader could join a class that features five-star wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham, who sit atop the Buckeyes' 2024 recruiting class. Their 2023 class has 11 enrollees, nine players who have signed their letters of intent and eight transfers.

Four-star defensive back Jaylen McClain committed to the Buckeyes on Monday. He was given the 20th-highest rating as a safety and the third-highest rating among prospects from New Jersey by 247Sports. He will join an Ohio State defense that took fourth place in the Big Ten with 184 passing yards allowed per game.