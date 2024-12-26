Miami (FL) football is showing how adamant they are in building off its 10-2 regular season. Mario Cristobal isn't just preparing his team for the Saturday Pop-Tarts Bowl, but bolstering his 2025 roster. Cristobal now has a towering defender on his way to Coral Gables.

The Hurricanes landed former Arizona cornerback Emmanuel Karnley Thursday, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com. Karnley is bringing impressive 6-foot-2 height to the position. He's also a former Wildcats starter — having started in six games this past season. Karnley will have three years of eligibility left, but comes to the campus as a top-100 transfer portal addition per Manny Navarro of The Athletic.

Karnley leaves Tucson allowing 22 receptions of 43 targets. Opposing wide receivers tallied 288 total yards against him and scored four times facing him. He delivered five pass breakups for Arizona.

Karnley visited the Miami campus before Christmas. He took other visits to Ole Miss and Michigan before choosing the ‘Canes, per 247Sports Miami recruiting insider Gaby Urrutia. The Hurricanes now become the second college he'll suit up for.

Karnley starred for Bay Area high school powerhouse Pittsburg. He emerged as a three-star prospect for the 2023 class. He originally signed with Jedd Fisch before the Wildcats head coach left for Washington. Karnley played for new AZ head coach Brent Brennan this past season. Arizona finished 4-8 overall and 14th among Big 12 schools — which was the Wildcats' first season in the conference.

Miami stacking talent in portal through Mario Cristobal

The new CB adds to a growing list of talent Cristobal and Miami have reeled in via the portal.

Cristobal and the Hurricanes bolstered the defensive trenches through adding David Blay. The former Louisiana Tech nose tackle ranked as one of the top interior defensive players in the portal by 247Sports.

Miami added to the secondary as well in a big way. Former Michigan State Spartans CB Charles Brantley came to Miami on Saturday — which was during the first round of the College Football Playoffs. Jacksonville State safety Zechariah Poyser is another addition to the Miami DB room.

Cristobal and the ‘Canes added some new offensive weaponry too. Prized LSU transfer CJ Daniels also joined Miami as the new wide receiver.

Karnley is the fifth transfer portal addition for Cristobal and company. He won't be the only Bay Area prospect in the Hurricanes' secondary. Redshirt sophomore DB Nick Kelly hails from Petaluma, California and starred for Cardinal Newman High.