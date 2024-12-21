Miami football made a terrific addition in the transfer portal to strengthen its defense. The Hurricanes will finish their season against No. 18 Iowa State on December 28th in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. While that game is not part of the College Football Playoff, year three under head coach Mario Cristobal has been a giant step in the right direction. Nevertheless, the ACC powerhouse will suffer significant losses over the offseason.

Therefore, the program is getting busy in the transfer portal to rebuild a team that was in the top ten for most of 2024. One area that Miami can improve significantly from this year is the defense.

Fortunately, help is on the way, according to On3 Transfer Portal Hayes Fawcett. The Hurricanes are signing Louisiana Tech defensive lineman David Blay. The junior will have one year of eligibility remaining and was a top-five DL in the transfer portal.

Mario Cristobal is preparing Miami for life without Cam Ward

In 2024, David Blay recorded 45 total tackles and six sacks. The Levittown, Pennsylvania native is a key addition to a disappointing Miami defensive unit in 2024. As Miami quarterback Cam Ward had a Heisman-Trophy caliber season, the Hurricanes' defense consistently struggled to contain opponents. That weakness reared its ugly head in Miami's consequential road loss to Syracuse, which cost the program its first College Football Playoff appearance.

Mario Cristobal's first few years in South Beach were underwhelming, to say the least. The former Oregon head coach was 12-13 in his first two seasons. However, 2024 has been a significant step towards consistent relevance for Miami, as the Hurricanes went 10-2 overall and 6-2 in the ACC.

Cristobal's offense led the nation in multiple stats, including yards and points per game. Adding Washington State transfer quarterback Cam Ward ultimately catapulted this program to its best season since 2017. Ward now projects as a potential No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Can Mario Cristobal continue the momentum in South Beach without his All-American quarterback? That's the question the Hurricanes' head coach must answer in 2025.

Overall, adding David Blay shows that Miami is taking its defensive deficiencies seriously this offseason. With the twelve-team College Football Playoff, the Hurricanes should consistently expect to be a contender to make this field. Mario Cristobal has to show his team has staying power in 2025. Should Miami post a similar record to this year, it'll be clear that the program has the right man in charge going forward.