Miami (FL) football clearly avoided spending its entire Saturday watching the College Football Playoffs. The Hurricanes added talent as their Atlantic Coast Conference foes SMU and Clemson struggled.

The ‘Canes and head coach Mario Cristobal landed two commits via the transfer portal. Former Louisiana Tech nose tackle David Blay got on board to Coral Gables on Saturday morning.. But Miami wasn't through. Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley chose the Hurricanes less than three hours later, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com.

Brantley's commitment came during Clemson's first half struggles in Austin against Texas, with the Tigers down 28-10 before halftime. The Hurricanes also landed the now former Spartans defender following SMU's lopsided 38-10 loss to Penn State.

Miami bolstered its roster while Penn State and Texas smothered the ACC reps. Brantley and Bray happen to be two of three newcomers to the ‘Canes in a span of three days. Ex-LSU wide receiver CJ Daniels committed to Miami on Wednesday.

Latest Miami addition is Top 30 portal talent

Brantley rises as the most high-profile addition to the future Pop-Tarts Bowl participant.

The 6-foot CB earned a top 30 ranking by On3.com's portal rankings. He's a savvy college football veteran who covered Big 10 Conference wide receivers.

Brantley is carrying 103 total tackles to Miami along with 4.5 tackles for a loss. Miami fans likely will love his ball skills. Brantley broke up 23 career passes while snatching five career interceptions. He even intercepted Heisman Trophy finalist Dillon Gabriel of Oregon, which occurred on Oct. 4.

He's leaving East Lansing delivering his most pass breakups at seven and interceptions with three. But his departure brings a Sunshine State native back home for Miami. Brantley is from Sarasota, Florida and later starred for Venice High. Miami never offered Brantley out of high school for the 2021 class. Although, his recruitment came before Cristobal landed the head coaching job at Miami.

Miami is ramping up its recruiting efforts in the portal with quarterback Cam Ward bound for the NFL. The ‘Canes also need to replace school record-breaker Xavier Restrepo at wide receiver. But they fortified the 2025 defense as their conference opponents dealt with lopsided performances.