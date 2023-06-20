Coach Mario Cristobal has finally started off their recruiting spree. The first off Miami football's recruitment list is four-star running back Kevin Riley.

Miami football got his commitment on Monday night despite interests from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, and Cincinnati. Kevin Riley chose to play for Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes. He is the number 81 overall ranked recruit in the 2024 class. The kid out of Northport Tuscaloosa County is also the sixth-best option for running back.

He more than deserves his ranking. The young running back racked up 1,306 yards which prove he has the legs and hands to stay functional on the ground. His endzone finishing and route running are also elite. Kevin Riley finished his 2022 junior stint with 11 touchdowns. He has done all of this while having a serviceable 6.43 yards per catch. It is no question that he is an amazing prospect.

Kevin Riley is the first top 100 recruit who decided on playing for Miami football. He helps out Coach Mario Cristobal who has a huge history of mentoring good running backs. Miami football signed TreVonte Citizen in the 2022 cycle. Citizen is a top-10 running back and a 108th overall recruit, per Manny Navarro of The Athletic.

They have also collected former Ohio State football commit Mark Fletcher who ranks at seven for his position and 141st overall. Tailback Christopher Johnson rounds out the backs recruitment list for Miami football as they landed him too.

Overall, Mario Cristobal has been on a mission to find good running backs. He has been successful in honing them and hopefully, they could live up to their potential at Miami football.