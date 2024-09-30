The Miami Hurricanes were holding their collective breath last Friday night, with their fate in the hands of the officials. On the game's final play, Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones threw a Hail Mary into the end zone that was initially ruled a touchdown reception. After a lengthy review of over six minutes, the officials overturned the call, ruling it an incomplete pass, giving Miami a 38-34 win.

The decision secured Miami's fifth consecutive win of the season, keeping them undefeated and in contention for their first ACC title, among College Football Playoff aspirations. However, the Hurricanes did experience a minor setback, dropping from No. 7 to No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

If a slight dip in the rankings is the only setback Miami takes from their lackluster performance against Virginia Tech, they'll gladly take it. Things could have been much worse for the Hurricanes. Nevertheless, a game like last Friday's shouldn't be dismissed as a mere off-night. There were real issues that need addressing by head coach Mario Cristobal if Miami is serious about contending for an ACC title and a playoff berth.

Cam Ward's turnovers

While Cam Ward received plenty of praise coming out of Washington State as one of the top transfers in the portal, his one glaring flaw was his tendency to turn the ball over, particularly with fumbles. After last Friday's game, Ward now has 32 career fumbles, 15 of which have been lost.

In Miami's opening drive against the Hokies, Ward fumbled after just three plays. Virginia Tech recovered at the Miami 30-yard line, setting up a scoring opportunity that they capitalized on three plays later. This early misstep gave the Hokies a lead, an advantage they had failed to secure in previous games.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t Ward's only mistake of the night. He threw two interceptions, both of which were nearly returned for touchdowns. The first, in the second quarter, eventually resulted in a 14-point swing, while the second luckily ended in a turnover on downs a few plays later.

Ward's turnover issue was well-documented during his time at Washington State. However, it's undeniable how crucial Ward has been for Miami this season. His dynamic play has completely transformed this team. Despite his three turnovers against Virginia Tech, Ward was largely responsible for Miami's comeback against the Hokies, making one Heisman-caliber play after another.

What happened to the Miami defense against Virginia Tech?

Miami entered the game against Virginia Tech as a top-10 scoring defense but left tied with Alabama at 19th. While that ranking isn't catastrophic, the Hurricanes did allow the most points they've surrendered all season (34).

A major factor in this defensive struggle, aside from the turnovers that gave the Hokies favorable field position, was the sheer number of missed tackles. Before the Virginia Tech game, Miami had recorded just 22 missed tackles in their previous three games. Against the Hokies, they racked up 20 missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.

All night long, Miami defenders were seen slipping past Virginia Tech playmakers. Kyron Drones and Bhayshul Tuten repeatedly broke through the Miami defense, helping the Hokies convert 9-of-14 third-down attempts. Tuten, in particular, amassed 141 rushing yards on 19 carries with a touchdown—the most rushing yards allowed by Miami to a single player this season.

How healthy is Miami after the Virginia Tech game?

Miami was already dealing with significant injuries before the Virginia Tech game. Talented pass rusher Rueben Bain has been out since just a few plays into the Week 1 game against Florida. The offensive line has been coping with injuries to Ryan Rodriguez and Jalen Rivers. Additionally, defensive backs Jaden Harris and Damari Brown's absence has further strained an already depleted secondary.

To make matters worse, several players on the defensive line, including Akheem Mesidor, Simeon Barrow Jr., and Elijah Alston, sustained injuries as the game progressed. With the unit struggling mightily last Friday, getting healthy seems to be priority number one if Miami truly aims to contend for an ACC title.

The biggest concern may still be left tackle Jalen Rivers. His replacement, Markel Bell, struggled significantly against the Hokies' pass rush, putting Ward in uncomfortable situations he hadn't faced in the first four games.

Should Cal be a concern for Miami?

Now at 5-0 with an ACC win under their belt, the Hurricanes head to Berkeley, California, to take on the 3-1 Golden Bears in an unusual conference matchup. The setting and the late kickoff time (10:30 p.m. CST) present unique challenges.

Given the travel, time difference, and quality of the Cal team, this matchup could be yet another challenge for Miami. Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes must avoid underestimating their opponent, as they seemingly did with Virginia Tech.