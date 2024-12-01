The 2024 Miami Hurricanes were on the verge of their best season since 2017. Sitting at 10-1 with a clear path to the ACC Championship, all they needed was a win over Syracuse. Easier said than done.

In a storyline all too familiar for Miami over the past two decades, they stumbled when it mattered most. The Orange, playing at home, derailed Miami's promising season, handing the Hurricanes a 42-38 loss on Saturday. The loss cost the Hurricanes not only a shot at their first ACC title but also a potential berth in the College Football Playoff.

A season that began with so much promise—highlighted by the emergence of Cam Ward and a dominant win over Florida in The Swamp—came crashing down in Week 14 against Syracuse. And now, in the aftermath, plenty of fingers are being pointed.

Mario Cristobal decides to kick a field goal late in fourth quarter

The last offensive drive for Miami was a disaster class, with multiple parties sharing the blame. But head coach Mario Cristobal, who did point the finger at himself for the loss, stands out as the ultimate culprit in this debacle.

After Syracuse regained the lead at 42-35, Miami needed an answer. The Hurricanes marched 13 plays to reach the Syracuse 10-yard line, only for a Jacolby George unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to push them back to the 23. Cam Ward managed to get Miami back to the 10-yard line, setting up a fourth-and-goal with 3:42 left on the clock.

In a shootout where Miami’s defense had allowed Syracuse to score on five of their last six drives, many expected Cristobal to go for it. Instead, he opted for a 27-yard field goal from Andy Borregales—a decision that ultimately accomplished nothing.

Cristobal’s late-game management has often come under scrutiny, and this instance added another glaring example. In his postgame remarks, Cristobal cited analytics as a factor in the decision, saying the team was hoping for a defensive stop.

“We use analytics. It was outside the 10-yard line with four minutes to go. Get the points. Get a stop,” Cristobal said, per ESPN

However, considering Miami’s defensive struggles, this choice was baffling. Even if Miami failed to convert on fourth down, Syracuse would have been pinned deep in its own territory—a far better situation for the Hurricanes than surrendering possession via a kickoff.

Cristobal deserves significant blame for this blunder, another in a growing list of questionable late-game decisions.

Defensive coordinator Lance Guidry has to be on thin ice

There is simply too much talent on this year’s Miami defense for it to have underperformed as badly as it has. The secondary was expected to be the weak link heading into the season, and that has certainly held true. However, the issues don’t stop there. The defensive line, despite featuring standout players like Rueben Bain Jr. and Tyler Baron, has also failed to meet expectations—a fact that is simply unacceptable.

This defense has consistently prevented Miami as a team from being good to great. Time and time again, the unit has left the offense, led by Ward, in precarious situations, forcing late-game heroics just to stay competitive. But the performance against Syracuse was unquestionably the worst of the season.

After managing to stop Syracuse on their first two drives, the Hurricanes allowed the Orange to score on five of their next seven possessions, erasing Miami’s 21-0 second-quarter lead. Syracuse converted 7-of-10 third downs, with quarterback Kyle McCord went 26-of-36 passing for three touchdowns while averaging 10.7 yards per attempt.

Whenever Syracuse faced third down, Miami’s defense seemed unprepared. On the rare occasions they were in position, Syracuse receivers still managed to make contested catches. It didn’t matter if Miami was in man or zone coverage—the defensive schemes consistently fell short.

A glaring example was in the second half, when McCord repeatedly targeted freshman cornerback OJ Frederique. Defensive coordinator Lance Guidry failed to adjust or provide additional support for his young defensive back. Furthermore, opposing coordinators have exploited Miami’s linebackers in coverage for weeks, putting them in positions where they are consistently beaten.

Calls for Guidry’s job are growing louder, and it’s hard to argue against them. While other factors contributed to Miami’s loss—such as Xavier Restrepo’s rare fumble on a third-down catch and Jacolby George’s costly penalty—the defense’s inability to stop explosive plays has been a recurring issue for months. For a unit with this level of talent, the lack of performance is inexcusable.

It's still too early to tell, but Miami could be looking for a new defensive coordinator for the 2025 season.