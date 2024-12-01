With Week 14 being labeled rivalry week, something crazy was bound to happen—and sure enough, it did. Ohio State fell to Michigan in perhaps one of the biggest upsets of the season, while Miami was eliminated from the ACC Championship race after a loss to Syracuse. That sets the stage for another shakeup in Tuesday's College Football Playoff rankings.

What’s wild is that it could have been even more chaotic.

Just as everyone was wrapping up Black Friday shopping, Georgia and Georgia Tech squared off in “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” down in Athens. After an incredible eight overtimes, the Bulldogs finally emerged victorious in an exhausting battle.

Meanwhile, the Big 12 title game is officially set, but it will be “Prime-less”—not to mention without potential Heisman Trophy candidate Travis Hunter or fellow contender Shedeur Sanders. Colorado's collapse has left the conference with a new narrative heading into championship weekend.

Now that things have settled slightly with only conference championship games remaining, it’s time to make our predictions for Tuesday’s updated College Football Playoff rankings.

1. Oregon Ducks (12-0)

The Ducks remain the last undefeated team in college football, finishing the regular season unscathed. Now, they're headed to their first Big Ten Championship Game—not in a rematch against Ohio State, as many expected, but against Penn State after the Buckeyes were upset by rival Michigan. Oregon has a clear path to secure the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

2. Texas Longhorns (11-1)

The Longhorns picked up a signature win in Week 14, renewing their rivalry with No. 20 Texas A&M and coming out on top, all the the punching their ticket to the SEC Championship. By default, Texas should slide into the No. 2 spot of the CFP rankings after Ohio State’s loss.

3. Penn State Nittany Lions (11-1)

The Nittany Lions secured their place in the Big Ten Championship Game with a dominant 44-7 win over Maryland in Week 14 and a Buckeyes loss. Now they face top-ranked Oregon in Indianapolis with a chance to claim the conference crown and potentially earn a first-round bye in the playoff.

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1)

The Fighting Irish edged out USC in a close contest on the road, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Without a conference title game, Notre Dame will have to wait for the dust to settle from championship weekend to determine their playoff seeding. For now, they look steady at No. 4.

5. Georgia Bulldogs (10-2)

The Bulldogs staged an incredible comeback against Georgia Tech after trailing 17-0 at halftime. In a marathon game that stretched into eight overtimes, Georgia prevailed to keep their playoff hopes intact. They now turn their attention to Texas in the SEC Championship Game, where even in a loss they still could make the playoff.

6. Tennessee Volunteers (10-2)

Tennessee handled business against Vanderbilt on the road, cementing their 10th win of the season. With Miami’s loss to Syracuse likely dropping the Hurricanes in the rankings, the Volunteers are primed to move up in Tuesday’s CFP rankings.

7. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2)

Despite a shocking loss to an underwhelming Michigan team, the Buckeyes are still likely to remain in the CFP committee's favor. Their resume and talent level should keep them in the Top 10 and potentially above some one-loss teams.

8. SMU Mustangs (11-1)

SMU cracked the Top 10 last week at No. 9 despite having just one loss and an unblemished conference record. However, it’s unlikely the Mustangs will be ranked ahead of multi-loss teams like Ohio State in Tuesday’s CFP rankings. Still, SMU maintained their perfect ACC record through the regular season and will now head to the ACC Championship Game in their inaugural year in the conference to face Clemson.

9. Indiana Hoosiers (11-1)

Indiana made a strong statement by throttling Purdue 66-0 in their regular-season finale. With the chaotic landscape of multi-loss teams this season, it’s unlikely the Hoosiers will be pushed out of the playoff conversation heading into the final two CFP rankings.

10. Boise State Broncos (11-1)

Boise State’s only blemish this season came at the hands of the top-ranked Oregon Ducks. Now, the Broncos are gearing up to face UNLV in the Mountain West Championship Game. With a win, Boise State could secure a first-round bye, potentially leapfrogging the Big 12 champion in the CFP rankings.

11. Alabama Crimson Tide (9-3)

Do you really think the committee is going to let Alabama out? Even last week, after their loss to Oklahoma on the road where they failed to score a single touchdown, the Crimson Tide still came in at No. 13 in the CFP rankings. The committee will undoubtedly favor Alabama’s wins over currently ranked teams like Georgia, South Carolina, and Missouri, while likely glossing over their losses to Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and Oklahoma. The narrative around Alabama often leans in their favor, and history shows the committee tends to weigh their body of work more generously than others.

12. South Carolina Gamecocks (9-3)

It would be easy to see the committee giving South Carolina a nice pat on the back for their season-ending efforts, ranking them 12th. The Gamecocks took out rival Clemson, extended their winning streak to six games on the season, and defeated three ranked teams along the way. South Carolina could very well land as the first team out in Tuesday's CFP rankings. However, sitting at No. 12, they would still have a legitimate shot at sneaking into the playoff field after conference championship results shake things up.

How will College Football Playoff committee rank Miami?

Miami had everything right in front of them on Saturday. A win would have secured only their second-ever spot in the ACC Championship Game since joining the conference in 2004. Instead, they blew a 21-0 lead against Syracuse, leaving their College Football Playoff fate in the hands of the committee.

Despite the loss, there's still a chance Miami could earn some favor due to the chaos in the SEC and the abundance of three-loss teams. The Hurricanes remain a ratings draw and boast a high-powered offense led by Cam Ward. However, their performance on Saturday was a significant setback and a poor look for a team with playoff aspirations.

Miami might still sneak into the Top 12, but don't be surprised if they find themselves as one of the first two teams out in Tuesday's CFP rankings.

13. Miami Hurricanes (10-2)

14. Arizona State Sun Devils (10-2)

15. Ole Miss Rebels (9-3)

16. Iowa State Cyclones (10-2)

17. BYU Cougars (10-2)

18. Clemson Tigers (9-3)

19. UNLV Rebels (10-2)

20. Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3)

21. Colorado Buffaloes (9-3)

22. Missouri Tigers (9-3)

23. Tulane Green Waves (9-3)

24. Syracuse Orange (9-3)

25. Army Black Knights (10-1)