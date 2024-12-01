Miami (FL) football took a major tumble inside the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. The Orange stunned the No. 6 Hurricanes and quarterback Cam Ward 42-38 Saturday. In the process, Miami's shocking loss shook up the race to the College Football Playoffs with Ward and the Hurricanes now on the outside looking in.

With two losses, the vocal critics have risen in front of Ward and Miami. Many analysts now believe the Hurricanes have a slimmer chance to make the final 12-team cut by Dec. 8. The QB didn't hesitate to deliver an honest take about his ‘Canes and their postseason hopes, per Miami Herald Hurricanes reporter Jordan McPherson.

“If they knew what was up, they'd put us in the playoffs. We are that team,” Ward said. “It's not in our hands anymore, but go look at the stats. We are that team. So you know, every winner's gotta lose someday.”

Ward watched Miami lose a 21-0 lead in New York. Syracuse outscored Ward and the ‘Canes 28-17 in the second half. The Heisman Trophy hopeful finished with 349 yards and two touchdowns. Syracuse's Kyle McCord, however, became the QB out-dueling Ward with 380 yards and three touchdowns.

Ward isn't wavering from his belief Miami will still get in. Following the loss, FanDuel gave Miami the 18th-best odds to win the national title. The dual-threat fired off one more stirring message that'll land in the office of the CFP committee.

“If we get a chance to go into the playoff,” he said, “we're going to make the most of it.”

However, a new dilemma surfaces for Miami.

How damaging Syracuse upset is for Miami

The loss officially eliminates the Hurricanes from the Atlantic Coast Conference title game. Miami controlled its own destiny to seal the other spot at Bank of America Stadium against SMU. But Syracuse now places 10-2 Clemson in the title game next Saturday against the Mustangs.

So Miami and Ward know they won't head to Charlotte. But is there still a chance to get one of the 12 seeds?

A lot of scenarios must play out in Miami's favor. Clemson losing to SMU has a chance to strengthen Miami's case, as the Tigers would have sustained their fourth loss. Clemson winning, however, gives the Tigers their argument to get into the playoffs as the ACC champion.

But even if Clemson falls, there's still other external factors that must go Miami's way to make the final 12. The committee likely will look at Miami and Alabama for the strength of schedule argument. The Crimson Tide hold the edge with early season wins over No. 7 Georgia plus a 9-3 Missouri team.

Ohio State took its own stumble earlier Saturday by losing to unranked Michigan. The Buckeyes share identical records with Miami. But like Alabama, the Buckeyes still hold quality wins over two top 10 foes in Indiana and Penn State.

Finally, the upcoming Boise State/UNLV Mountain West Conference title game appears to have implications for Miami. The winning Group of Five team likely secures their spot. But a Broncos loss could be damaging for their own pursuit of the playoffs — which could give Miami some leverage to get in as a Power Conference representative. Still, Ward and the Hurricanes no longer are considered a lock to get into the CFP playoffs — with Syracuse changing the Hurricanes' direction.