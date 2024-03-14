Apple TV+ just recently released the first trailer for its historical drama Franklin starring Michael Douglas as the titular character.
The series is an adaptation of Pulitzer Prize-winner Stacy Schiff's 2006 novel A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America, according to Screenrant. The story follows Benjamin Franklin, one of the US' founding fathers, exploits as he engineers the Franco-American Alliance in 1778. Douglas also serves as an executive producer on the series.
Michael Douglas is Benjamin Franklin
The trailer features a story with statecraft, history, romance and drama. It also shows the series' sprawling supporting cast as well as Apple's money-is-no-object approach when it comes to production. The trailer also announced the show's premiere date, April 12.
In the book Franklin, it tells the story of Franklin's greatest gamble. In December 1776, he becomes famous for his experiments with electricity. Yes, the maybe apocryphal story of the one with the kite and the key. However, he is also a statesman and a secret mission to France puts it to the test as well as what would be America's independence.
The series covers over the eight years that the founding father attempted to seek France's aid during the American Revolutionary War. Much of what happened during that time is not known aside from the ones already chronicled in history books. It's also unknown if the series will be faithful to either actual historical events or Schiff's book.
While Apple TV+ is more well-known for its sci-fi series, Franklin is now its second historical drama after The New Look.
Joining Douglas are Noah Jupe (Temple Franklin, Benjamin Franklin's grandson), Marc Duret (Monsieur Brillon), Eddie Marsan (John Adams, American president from 1797 to 1801), Daniel Mays (Edward Bancroft), Ludivine Sagnier (Madame Brillon), Théodore Pallerin (Marquis de La Fayette), John Hollingworth (Lord Stormont, British Ambassador to France), Assad Bouab (Beaumarchais), Jeanne Balibar (Madame Helvetius) and Murat Sabasi (Ayaz).
While Douglas is its centerpiece as the titular character, Jupe's Temple Franklin and Sagnier's Madame Brillon will be important characters in the story — as well as in factual history.
The show is billed as a miniseries so audience should know not to expect a second season.
Franklin will premiere on Apple TV+ on April 12.