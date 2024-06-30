When it comes to music and England, it doesn't get any bigger than the Glastonbury Festival that takes over the village of Pilton every year for five days of concerts, theatre, comedy, and much more. Coldplay had the distinct honor of being one of the headlining acts for 2024, alongside Dua Lipa and SZA, but the band took it one step further with a special appearance by none other than Michael J. Fox.

“With his Chuck Berry Riff…”

Coldplay headlined Glastonbury's Saturday lineup from the Pyramid Stage, which serves as the festival's main stage, when lead singer Chris Martin began freestyling before performing Humankind. The freestyle introduced Fox, who came out with his “Chuck Berry” guitar and in a wheelchair to help with mobility, to play with the band according to Variety.

“With his Chuck Berry riff and the way he punched Biff: ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Michael J. Fox,” Martin sang to the crowd.

Fox took centerstage with Martin to perform both Humankind and Fix You before leaving for the night, but not before receiving a touching tribute from Martin before he left.

“The main reason we’re in a band is because of ‘Back to the Future,'” Martin said. “So thank you to Michael, our hero.”

Fox was hardly the only celebrity in attendance at Glastonbury, either, as many could be seen wondering the festival over the first two days of the weekend. Florence Pugh, Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, and Anya Taylor-Joy were just a few of the names seen enjoying the performances from Dua Lipa, Coldplay, Cyndi Lauper, Little Simz, Camila Cabello, and many others across the festival grounds.

Life of Michael

While the crowd in attendance may have been surprised, it isn't the first time Michael J. Fox has gotten the chance to play guitar with Coldplay on stage. The actor performed with the band for their 2016 concert at MetLife Stadium, where Coldplay got to live out their Back to the Future fantasy by performing Earth Angel and Johnny B. Goode with Marty McFly, himself.

These are just two examples of how Fox has continued to live life to the fullest, in spite of his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. While he's retired from acting, he continues his charitable work raising money for Parkinson's research and still travels the world for special occasions such as performing at Glastonbury with Coldplay.

He has previously admitted, though, that it is getting harder for him.

“I'm not gonna lie. It's getting harder. Every day it's tougher,” Fox told CBS Good Morning in 2023.

Despite this, he continues to be celebrated by fans and his peers, alike for his career and charity work all over the world. The latter was honored at the 2023 Governor's Ball where Fox was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for raising over $1 billion for Parkinson's research.