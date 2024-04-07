Since stepping away from acting in 2020, Michael J Fox has dedicated his time to his self-named foundation and its work to help find a cure for Parkinson's Disease. It appears, however, that Fox has not entirely lost the acting bug and has teased that a return to the screen may still in the cards if the right opportunity comes his way.
Fox spoke about his career and retirement from acting in his recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, which included his most recent experience in front of the camera for AppleTV Plus in the documentary Still. He indicated that, as a result of the documentary, the he may once again be open to acting if the right role was to come his way that could reflect the “challenges” he's faced living with Parkinson's.
“If someone offers me a part and I do it and I have a good time, great,” Fox said. “I mean, the documentary was a big thrill.”
“I would do acting if something came up that I could put my realities into it, my challenges, if I could figure it out.”
Even before his retirement, Michael J Fox had a long and successful career dating back to his breakthrough role as Alex P. Keaton on the hit 1980s sitcom Family Ties. The show would run for seven seasons from 1982 to 1989 and serve as a springboard for Fox to make the jump from the TV screen to cinemas.
Gotta Go Back in Time
His breakout year on the movie screen came in 1985 with the one-two punch of Back to the Future and Teen Wolf releasing a little over a month apart from each other. Back to the Future nearly didn't happen, though, due to potential scheduling conflicts with Family Ties' production despite Fox being director Robert Zemeckis' first choice to play Marty McFly. Eric Stoltz would be cast as McFly, but would be dropped weeks into production and Fox would ultimately be brought in.
While both films were successful, it was Back to the Future that would go on to become considered one of the greatest films ever made and, as a result, it was added to the U.S. Library of Congress's National Film Registry in 2007. It would spawn two sequels, both of which were also successful, along with a massive multimedia franchise that includes video games, toys, and theme park rides among other things.
Michael J Fox wouldn't rest on his laurels after Back to the Future, either, as he took on a variety of films role ranging from horror-comedies like The Frighteners to the war-drama Casualties of War. He would also begin taking prominent voice-acting roles around 2000, the most well-known including the Stuart Little films and Atlantis: The Lost Empire.
He would remain busy on the TV screen, as well, with Fox finding himself with another successful sitcom in Spin City, which Fox would star in for four seasons. Fox would make guest appearances across several successful series, as well, including Rescue Me, Scrubs, and Boston Legal.
Fox announced his retirement from acting in 2020, citing Quentin Tarantino's film Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood as what pushed him over the edge.
“There's a scene where Leonardo DiCaprio's character can't remember his lines anymore,” Fox told Empire at the time. “He goes back to his dressing room and he's screaming at himself in the mirror. Just freaking insane. I had this moment where I was looking in the mirror and thought, ‘I cannot remember it anymore.'”