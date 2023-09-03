Michael Jackson and his Billie-genes are uncanny!

In a casting decision that is already sparking excitement and anticipation, Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of the legendary King of Pop, has been chosen to portray his late uncle in the upcoming biographical film, titled “Michael.” This casting choice not only adds an element of authenticity to the project but also highlights the Jackson family's deep connection to the music industry.

Jaafar Jackson is no stranger to the world of entertainment. He hails from a family of incredibly talented musicians. His father being Jermaine Jackson and his uncle being Michael Jackson himself. Jaafar has been pursuing a career in music and acting, and his striking resemblance to his uncle has not gone unnoticed by fans.

Even Antoine Fuqua, the director for the upcoming biopic, makes a statement about the young Jackson's resemblance to his late icon of a relative.

“It's uncanny how much he's like Michael. Sounds like him, dances like him, sings. It's really uncanny. Graham King, who is a fantastic producer, found him, and introduced him to me, and I was blown away,” said the director in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Though, when it comes to updates on the release of the biopic, it remains on hold due to the writers and actors' strikes. To add to that, are the comments and critiques about the “glorifying” of Michael Jackson's alleged child sexual abuse in 2005.

The film “Michael” is set to explore the life and career of the iconic pop star, delving into the highs and lows of his journey to superstardom and his impact on the music industry. With Jaafar's deep familial ties and undeniable physical resemblance, his portrayal of Michael Jackson promises to be a poignant tribute to the late legend.