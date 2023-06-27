MJJ Productions, the company of the late Michael Jackson, is being sued by choreographer Wade Robson and James Safechuck for molestation when they were boys. Now the case has an update: Robson is taking them to trial.

The California Court of Appeal approved the case of Wade Robson, who alleges Jackson molested him at the Neverland Ranch when he was between the ages of 7 and 14. Robson came to the U.S. from Australia as a young boy and alleges Jackson took advantage when he befriended and sexually abused him.

In a joint statement, Robson and James Safechuck told TMZ, “A sexual abuser’s passing does not deprive his victims of their day in court and, in turn, justice and healing. Michael Jackson is not sued personally in this case-his company is, and his company will have every opportunity to defend itself in the trial.”

“We are pleased that the Court of Appeal has taken its time and considered all of the facts and applicable law in these cases,” they continued. “We look forward to oral arguments next month and the eventual decision of the Court of Appeal.”

However, Robson is suing Jackson's corporation MJJ Productions. So the lawyers argued the company had no legal duty to Robson because they had no control over the Billie Jean singer. But the trial court ruled in favor of Robson, and the case will be sent to trial.

In 2005, Robson testified that he slept with Jackson in his bed but nothing happened while Jackson was on trial for a similar case. But in 2013, Robson changed his story and filed a lawsuit against the company. He said he had testified falsely on behalf of Jackson due to “complete manipulation and brainwashing.”