Joesph Fiennes played Michael Jackson in the British television series Urban Myths a little over five years ago. At the time, he received a lot of backlash for the role, and now Fiennes agrees it was totally deserved, per TooFab.

“I think people are absolutely right to be upset,” said Fiennes. “And it was a wrong decision. Absolutely.”

The episode was pulled before it was aired in its entirety, but it included Stockard Channing as Elizabeth Taylor and Brian Cox as Marlon Brando. The controversial episode was directed by Ben Palmer. Fiennes continued, “I'm one part of that – there are producers, broadcasters, writers, directors, all involved in these decisions.”

“But obviously if I’m upfront, I have become the voice for other people. I would love them to be around the table as well to talk about it,” the actor said. “It came at a time where there was a movement and a shift and that was good, and it was, you know, a bad call.”

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris and Tai Jackson were openly upset by the show. Paris shared on Twitter in 2017: “I'm so incredibly offended by it, as I'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit.”

While Taj Jackson tweeted: “Unfortunately, this is what my family has to deal with. No words could express the blatant disrespect.”

At the time, Joesph Fiennes even knew there would be backlash at his portrayal to the legendary singer. He told Entertainment Tonight in 2016: “[Jackson] definitely had an issue – a pigmentation issue – and that's something I do believe,” he said. “He was probably closer to my color than his original color.”