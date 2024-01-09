The Washington football team went into halftime down 17-10 despite a massive Michigan first quarter and two touchdowns by Donovan Edwards. To start the second half, Michael Penix Jr. threw a disastrous interception that led to a Michigan field goal to extend the Wolverines' lead to 20-10.

After the interception, Penix was limping off the field and walking gingerly.

Penix was able to return for the next drive, but it is still a cause for concern for the Washington football team, who is already dealing with a less-than-100% Dillon Johnson at running back.

Penix has had a rough injury history from his time at Indiana but was a Heisman Trophy finalist and a massive reason for the success of the Washington football program this season,

Against Michigan, he threw one touchdown in the first half, a 3-yard connection to Jalen McMillan in the final seconds of the first half. However, he missed on a potential touchdown to Rome Odunze earlier in the game and then started the second half with an interception.

The good news is Michael Penix Jr. was able to return, but he clearly has not played like his usual self in this game. Michigan ended up scoring a field goal after the interception, and Washington answered right back with a field goal of their own to make it a 20-13 score, so this is still a close game despite the impressive start from Donovan Edwards. 

The health of Penix will be something to monitor going forward as the Huskies try and make a comeback.