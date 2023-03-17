Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Given that the NBA is the best basketball league in the world, it’s no surprise that it showcases a competitive brand of basketball. Due to its competitive nature, it can’t be avoided that some players find themselves starting beefs with other players.

While some players keep their beefs on the basketball court, some have beefs that continued off the court. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 biggest opponent beefs in NBA history.

10. Nikola Jokic vs. Markieff Morris

wait what is happening pic.twitter.com/ZGmZAAPR8n — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) November 9, 2021

With the Nuggets up by as much as 17, Nikola Jokic dribbled the ball to push the pace with Markieff Morris giving up a hard foul to stop the transition play. The back-to-back MVP didn’t appreciate the foul and retaliated with a hard shove that decked Morris.

The Nuggets’ MVP faced a one game suspension. On the other hand, Morris was fined $50,000 and missed a couple of games. Moreover, the brothers of both parties engaged in a Twitter war.

9. Kevin Garnett vs. Tim Duncan

Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan were the best power forwards of their time. To add more fuel, both players simply had contrasting personalities with KG being loud and aggressive and Duncan being quiet and fundamentally sound. Nevertheless, KG always tried to find ways to get under the skin of Duncan, including giving him a Happy Mother’s Day greeting when Duncan’s mom already passed away.

#MothersDay 1999, while Tim Duncan was shooting a free throw, as a form of trash talk, Kevin Garnett said

"Happy Mothers Day Motherf***er" pic.twitter.com/tj0Rd5PbhO — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) May 14, 2017

8. LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant

While these two players have often respected each other, these two stars always let their basketball skills do the talking. Regarded as two of the best basketball players in the world, James and Durant have clashed in the NBA Finals three times. In their rivalry, Kevin Durant came out with more wins at two, as James took the victory in their first Finals clash back in 2012.

7. Klay Thompson vs. Devin Booker

Klay Thompson and Devin Booker are two of the best perimeter scorers of the game. And with the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors in the race for the top team in the West, the stakes couldn’t be much higher. Booker and Thompson seem to have no shortage of words for each other, resulting in heated altercations and ejections. However, it also brings out the competitive nature between these two elite shooters. Fortunately, their beef only stays within the basketball court with these two having a huge amount of respect for one another.

Klay Thompson on giving Devin Booker the "4 rings" gesture: "Sounds like I was stating facts." 😂 pic.twitter.com/UQZRnKcPF5 — KNBR (@KNBR) October 28, 2022

6. Kobe Bryant vs. Ray Allen

Kobe Bryant and Ray Allen made their marks in the NBA as two of the greatest shooting guards. However, that doesn’t mean that they liked each other. After Shaq’s departure from L.A, Allen told the public that Bryant wouldn’t be able to lead a team to a championship due to his selfishness. This led to the Black Mamba retaliating by giving one of the best three point shooters in history a basketball-intimidating voicemail.

As we all know, Bryant and Allen would clash in two NBA Finals. Allen and the Celtics would beat Bryant and the Lakers in 2008. However, the Lakers would exact revenge two years later.

5. Rajon Rondo vs. Chris Paul

When it comes to elite guards that played in the NBA, there’s no question that Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul should be in the conversation. However, it’s evident that these two All-Stars ultimately hate each other. Based on reports, the feud stems from the 2008 Team USA Basketball selection which saw CP3 make the team at the expense of Rondo. Since then, tensions have been high between these two players. In fact, a game between the Lakers and the Rockets resulted in a brawl.

Four years ago today, Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul had one of the wildest NBA fights 😵‍💫😬 pic.twitter.com/IHNlLdchGI — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 20, 2022

Moreover, it’s also safe to say that Rondo doesn’t ever want to be associated with his rival.

He called Rajon Rondo mf “Chris Paul”. 😂🤣🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/clTTYImbcu — Lake Show (@LakeShowFamily) January 3, 2020

4. Karl Malone vs. Dennis Rodman

The Bulls and the Jazz rivalry was intense as we witnessed both teams going at it for two consecutive NBA Finals. While eyes were on Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman and Karl Malone were also engaged in a heated rivalry. With Rodman and Malone matching up, their competitive nature with a little trash talking would eventually result in physical confrontations and flagrant fouls. The two Hall of Famers would even take it to a WWE ring to settle their differences.

3. Metta Sandiford-Artest vs. Ben Wallace

A beef is quite intense, especially when it’s considered as the biggest brawl in NBA history. With the Pacers up by a huge margin, a huge brawl ensued after an exchange of hard fouls and physical altercations. Ron Artest and Ben Wallace were at the front and center of the altercation which ignited a messy outcome of the game.

According to Artest, their confrontation stemmed from becoming the best defender in the league. Fortunately, nearly two decades later, the two best defenders have settled their differences.

Metta World Peace on Pistons brawl: "Me and Ben Wallace had a different beef." – https://t.co/eh9lFbPqbU "I wanted to be the best defender and so that’s it. Who was the BEST defender in the world, me or you? That’s it. I don’t have any beef with him." Via @BallySports pic.twitter.com/QCAsPasxI6 — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) August 13, 2021

2. Michael Jordan vs. Isiah Thomas

Ever since 1991, when the Pistons played against the Bulls in the postseason, there has been no love lost between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas. It was evident that the two superstars didn’t like each other on the court and off it.

My full quote don't shorten it or take it out context see below why! https://t.co/2Vckw2yb3d — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) November 8, 2022

In fact, some reports suggest that a huge reason why Thomas was left off of Team USA roster in their 1992 Olympic run was due to Jordan’s dislike of him. With the feud being reignited after The Last Dance documentary, it doesn’t seem like Jordan and Thomas plan on ending their feud anytime soon.

You can argue that this NBA beef is the most vile.

1.Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird

The biggest NBA beef of all-time is, of course, between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Given that the Lakers and the Celtics were dynasties and the most iconic brands in the sport, it’s only natural that the players at the forefront turned their showdowns into a rivalry.

Johnson and Bird’s rivalry goes back to their college days. Bird won the National Player of the Year Award. So, Johnson upstaged him by beating him in the National Championship. With both wanting to have a competitive edge against each other, Bird and Johnson’s rivalry was truly epic, meeting in the NBA Finals three times. The Lakers won two of Johnson’s five titles against the C’s while Bird captured one of his three titles against the Lakers.