Which kicks are Michael Jordan's favorite?

Even though Michael Jordan hasn't played in the NBA in over 20 years, his sneakers are still some of the most highly coveted sneakers in the entire world. One of his game-worn Jordan XIII Bred sneakers was even sold at an auction for $2,200,0000 in 2022. To this day, it's the most expensive shoe ever sold.

Outside his basketball sneaker line, Jordan's lifestyle shoes have also become a hot commodity. This has made it nearly impossible to narrow your options if you only had to choose from 3. For Jordan, he once revealed his top three favorite pairs of Air Jordan sneakers when he was asked in an interview with NBA 2k. It took a while for him to answer since he felt like he was being forced to choose his favorite child. Luckily, he caved in eventually.

1. Air Jordan XI

This should come as no surprise to any basketball fan or sneakerhead. Aside from its design, the Jordan XIs were made during arguably the most critical point of Jordan's career. As the shoe began its design process on the year Jordan announced his first retirement, sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield pushed through with creating a mockup even though Nike was thinking of stopping his signature line. Once Michael Jordan announced he was coming back, the XIs were the shoes he wore in his first game back and when he won his 4th NBA championship.

Whether it's the high or low-top version, you can guarantee the XIs are in every sneakerhead's shoe closet around the world.

2. Air Jordan III

Dubbed the shoe that convinced Jordan to stay with Nike long-term, the Jordan III was a shoe that revolutionized the sneaker game. This was the first sneaker that featured the Jumpman logo. It was also the first sneaker in Jordan's collection that was a mid-cut shoe instead of hi-tops. But the biggest change the Jordan III had that wasn't on any shoe during the 80s was that it was surrounded with leather to make it more ready for use on its first wear.

The shoes made its debut in the 1988 dunk contest where he finally outlasted Dominique Wilkins. Soon after, Jordan also won his first league MVP and Defensive Player of the Year award.

3. Air Jordan XII & Air Jordan XIII (tie)

In his interview, Michael Jordan didn't get into specifics of why he preferred the XII and the XIII over the other models. What we do know is that both sneakers were the shoes he mostly wore when he won his 5th NBA championship in 1997.

The XIIs were also the pair he wore during his prestigious flu game. For the Air Jordan XIII, its best highlight is that it is technically still the most expensive pair of shoes in the world as we mentioned earlier.