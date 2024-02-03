These Jordans just sold for a record $8M

Basketball icon Michael Jordan‘s game-worn sneakers from each of his six NBA championship victories have fetched a record-breaking $8,032,800 at auction, CNN reports. Dubbed “The Dynasty Collection,” the set included Air Jordan VI (1991), Air Jordan VII (1992), Air Jordan VIII (1993), Air Jordan XI (1996), Air Jordan XII (1997), and Air Jordan XIV (1998). Remarkably, only one pair of each sneaker was auctioned.

The unique history behind the sneakers adds to their value. Prior to the 1991 NBA Finals, Tim Halland, executive director of PR for the Chicago Bulls, requested a game-worn Air Jordan pair from Jordan if the team emerged victorious. Jordan fulfilled this request, signing and inscribing the sneakers before gifting them to Halland. He continued this tradition for the subsequent five championships, making this set a historically significant collection. Sotheby's, the auction house, acquired the sneakers from a Private American Collector who had obtained them from Halland.

The auction set a new global record for the most expensive game-worn sneakers. Each pair represents a pivotal moment in Michael Jordan's career, contributing to the significance of the collection. The lot also featured a set of signed limited photographs capturing Jordan's celebratory moments wearing the iconic sneakers.

This sale marks the second-most valuable piece of Jordan memorabilia, following the record-breaking auction of his game-worn jersey from game one of the 1998 NBA Finals, part of the famed “Last Dance” season, which sold for over $10 million in 2022. Jordan's enduring legacy, both as a player and cultural icon, continues to captivate sports memorabilia enthusiasts.