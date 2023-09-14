Jordan Brand is staying busy with the releases throughout 2023 and fans will see another classic hit shelves towards the end of next month. For the first time since 2009, sneakerheads will have a chance to grab one of Michael Jordan‘s most popular and unique silhouettes. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Air Jordan 12 was released in 1997 and was most popular in the “Cherry” colorway, a sneaker Michael Jordan wore often during the Chicago Bulls' fifth Championship run. The silhouette was designed by legendary sneaker architect Tinker Hatfield and draws inspiration from the Japanese “Rising Sun,” as detailed on the upper stitching.

The pair was retroed in 2009 and has not been re-released since. With 2023 effectively being “Jordan Year,” it's a perfect time to bring back one of Michael Jordan's most classic sneakers.

The official color code for this shoe reads White/Black-Varsity Red. The uppers are constructed of white leather with a red leather mudguard along the top that extends down to the midsole. The outsole is also Varsity Red and we see black detailing throughout the logos. The eyelets and pull tab are in silver and we see Jordan's “23” on the back heel. Head over to SneakerNews for some more detailed images.

When Michael Jordan wore the Jordan 12 in 1997-98, he averaged 28.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 3.5 APG in 82 games. He was selected to his 12th All-Star Game, won his fifth MVP award, his sixth Finals MVP, and his sixth NBA Championship.

The shoes are set to release on October 28, 2023. They'll be retailing for $210 and will be available in full family sizing. They're expected to drop on Nike SNKRS App and Nike retailers alike.