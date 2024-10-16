In a shocking development in the murder trial of James Jordan, the father of NBA legend Michael Jordan, retired Judge Gregory Weeks has taken the extraordinary step of petitioning North Carolina’s parole board for the release of Daniel Green, the man convicted of killing Jordan in 1993, TMZ reports. Weeks, who oversaw the trial nearly 30 years ago, expressed concerns about the integrity of the conviction, citing significant evidence that may have been overlooked.

Weeks revealed in an affidavit that critical forensic analysis omitted key findings during the trial. Specifically, a blood-like substance discovered in the vehicle where James Jordan was murdered might not have belonged to him. This revelation raises questions about the reliability of the prosecution’s case, which relied heavily on the testimony of Larry Demery, Green’s co-defendant. Demery claimed that Green was the one who shot Jordan while he slept in his car along Highway 74, a narrative that ultimately led to Green's conviction and life sentence.

The retired judge stated that the failure to disclose inconclusive forensic test results has haunted him for decades. He believes this information could have changed the trial's outcome, adding a layer of complexity to a case that has long been considered closed. Weeks described his feelings of responsibility for the potential miscarriage of justice, stating that the truth must prevail, even if it means revisiting a painful chapter in the Jordan family’s history.

Reevaluating the Evidence and Its Impact

James Jordan was tragically murdered on July 23, 1993, while parked on the side of a North Carolina highway. The incident shocked the nation, particularly as Michael Jordan was in the midst of his historic basketball career. Green, who was just 18 at the time of the murder, received a life sentence after being convicted in a trial marked by emotional testimony and intense media scrutiny. Despite this, recent developments have prompted a reevaluation of the case's evidence and proceedings.

After Judge Weeks’ hearing, advocates for Green reached out to him in prison to share the judge's statement. Green expressed gratitude for Weeks’ support, noting, “The fact that the judge who presided over my trial asked that I be paroled is significant. It speaks volumes about this case.” His current incarceration at Southern Correctional Institution in North Carolina has been marked by ongoing discussions about justice and the potential for wrongful convictions.

Now, parole officials are tasked with reviewing the judge's petition and the evidence surrounding Green's conviction. Their deliberations may take weeks or longer, but the implications of Weeks’ request could reshape the narrative surrounding James Jordan's murder. Michael Jordan has yet to comment publicly on these recent developments, leaving many to speculate about the emotional toll this twist may have on him and his family.

As the parole board assesses the situation, the case serves as a stark reminder of the complexities within the justice system. The possibility that an innocent man has been incarcerated for nearly three decades highlights the necessity for thorough investigations and the importance of transparency in legal proceedings. The quest for justice continues, as new evidence and perspectives emerge in a case that once seemed resolved.