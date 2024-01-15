The classic Air Jordan sneaker will return in time for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

With the 2024 Summer Olympic Games coming up in Paris, the United States Men's Basketball Team is gearing up for another run at the gold medal. However, after their embarrassing performance at the FIBA World Cup last summer, the United States is determined to bring back their once-attained “Dream Team” reputation. Just in time for the event, we'll see a classic Michael Jordan sneaker return from the USA's run at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

With so many special occasions to celebrate during the NBA season, players get a chance to showcase their talents and footwear on some of the biggest nationally-televised holidays. Whether it's the All-Star game, NBA Christmas Day, or a Regular Season exhibition overseas, players are constantly having new ideas for special-edition sneakers and themes to work with.

However, only a select-few NBA stars have the privilege of representing the United States once every four years for the Olympic Games. What was once a huge accomplishment in the world of basketball took a small dip in the last few years with the NBA's best opting to sit out. Michael Jordan took every opportunity to play in the Olympics and his legacy was honored when they released the Air Jordan 6 in a navy blue/white colorway.

Air Jordan 6 "Olympic" Returns July 20th

The Air Jordan 6 is inspired by Michael Jordan's love for sports cars and the shoes take a similar shape with their industrial-looking structure. The “Olympic” edition features white and navy blue color blocking throughout the leather uppers and we see hits of red on the tongue logo and lacelock. The shoe is finished with an icy blue outsole and it's an extremely clean iteration of an Air Jordan favorite.

RETURNING: The Air Jordan 6 Olympic Returns July 2024
🗓️ July 20th

📝 CT8529-164 (men)

💵 $200 (men)

The shoes were re-released last in 2012 for the London Summer Games and sneakerheads have been waiting to get their hands on fresh pairs of these. They're expected to drop on July 20, 2024 just a week before the 2024 Olympic games kick off from Paris. They'll come with a price tag of $200 and should be available in full family sizing. You can find them on Nike SNKRS app, KicksCrew.com, and select Jordan retailers in limited quantities.

These will be very hyped and should sell out quickly given their last release. We can't wait to see the United States try their hand at gold as we'll be trying our hand at grabbing a pair of these.

What do you think about the “Olympic” Air Jordan 6 coming back?