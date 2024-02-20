Michael Keaton has one request for Beetlejuice sequel and it's a cautious one, considering the modern film era.

Michael Keaton has a request for Beetlejuice, especially that the long-awaited sequel to the beloved 1988 film is under modern era of filming. In an interview, Keaton revealed his and director Tim Burton's cautious approach to revisiting the iconic story. Emphasizing their commitment to getting it right.

“We thought, ‘You got to get this right. Otherwise, just don’t do it. Let’s just go on with our lives and do other things.” Despite initial hesitation, Keaton and Burton ultimately embraced the challenge. Both were determined to recapture the magic of the original while exploring new creative avenues.

Reflecting on the sequel's production, Michael Keaton highlighted a deliberate choice for Beetlejuice to maintain a handcrafted feel. This means eschewing excessive reliance on technology.

“It had to feel handmade,” Keaton emphasized. “What made it fun was watching somebody in the corner actually holding something up for you, to watch everybody in the shrunken head room and say, ‘Those are people under there, operating these things, trying to get it right.'”

Michael Keaton expressed excitement at the prospect of returning to a more tangible filmmaking experience. Just after years of working against green screens. He cherished the opportunity to engage with physical sets and performers, citing the unique energy and spontaneity it brings to the creative process.

The sequel, titled ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,' reunites Keaton with co-stars Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, alongside new additions Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, and Justin Theroux in fresh roles.

Production wrapped in Vermont in November, promising a blend of nostalgia for fans on September 6th.