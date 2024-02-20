It took a lot of years to think it over whether a sequel would work.

Michael Keaton, star of Beetlejuice, hinted at what it took to make the sequel and what he and director Tim Burton had to have.

The actor spoke with PEOPLE and explained how it was quite a decision to make another film after the successful first one released in 1988. He and Burton have discussed reviving the movie several times throughout the years. Before doing so, they just wanted to ensure they got it perfect-o.

Michael Keaton and Tim Burton discussed the Beetlejuice sequel must-haves

Keaton said, “We thought, ‘You got to get this right. Otherwise, just don't do it. Let's just go on with our lives and do other things.' So I was hesitant and cautious, and he was probably equally as hesitant and cautious over all these years.”

However, they went for it, and, like Beetlejuice appearing after saying his name three times, the movie is on the way.

“Once we got there, I said, ‘Okay, let's just go for it. Let's just see if we can do it, if we can pull this off,” he added.

They mutually decided to make the movie authentic and not rely so much on technology and CGI with the approach. For the first movie, they used a lot of character props created from scratch.

Dare you to say it again. #Beetlejuice #Beetlejuice – Only in cinemas September 6. pic.twitter.com/BZEIdzpheL — Warner Bros. UK (@WarnerBrosUK) February 1, 2024

“The one thing that he and I decided on early, early, early on from the beginning, if we ever did it again, I was totally not interested in doing something where there was too much technology. It had to feel handmade.”

The actor added, “What made it fun was watching somebody in the corner actually holding something up for you, to watch everybody in the shrunken head room and say, ‘Those are people under there, operating these things, trying to get it right.”

Watch Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice when he arrives from the dead in theaters this Septemeber.