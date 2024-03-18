Michael Keaton called his Beetlejuice 2 co-star Jenna Ortega “special.”
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Knox Goes Away, Keaton praised his co-star.
“She showed up and just immediately knew what the tone was and just slipped in like she does that every day,” Keaton said. “Oh yeah, she's really special.”
Jenna Ortega has been a rapidly growing star in Hollywood. After gaining notoriety for her roles in Jane the Virgin, Stuck in the Middle, and You, she has become one of the biggest stars in the world. Her film credits include roles in The Fallout, X, and the fifth and sixth Scream films. She also starred in Wednesday for Netflix, landing her Golden Globe, Emmy, and SAG Awards nominations.
In Beetlejuice 2 (properly titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), she will play Astrid Deetz, daughter of Lydia (Winona Ryder). Keaton, Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara reprise their roles from the first Tim Burton film. Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe also star in the film.
Michael Keaton
Michael Keaton is an Emmy-winning actor known for his roles in Night Shift, Beetlejuice, Much Ado About Nothing, Jackie Brown, and The Other Guys. In 1989 and 1992, Keaton played Batman in Tim Burton's Batman and Batman Returns.
Additionally, Keaton has voiced roles in the likes of Cars, Toy Story 3, and Minions. His recent career resurgence commenced thanks to his Oscar-nominated performance in Birdman. He subsequently starred in Spotlight, The Founder, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Spider-Man: Homecoming.
In 2023, Keaton made his return to the cape and cowl. He appeared in The Flash as Batman for the first time in over three decades.